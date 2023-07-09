Tinubu emerges new ECOWAS chairman

PRESIDENT Bola Ahmed Tinubu has been elected the new Chairman of the Economic Community of West African States (ECOWAS).

Tinubu was elected on Sunday, July 9 at the organisation’s 63rd Ordinary Session of the Authority of Heads of State and Government of the Economic Community in Bissau, the capital of the Republic of Guinea-Bissau.

With this, the president now leads the authority of heads of state and government of ECOWAS.

He will be responsible for leading implementation of the decisions of the ECOWAS heads of state and government, promoting peace, stability, and economic growth within the West African region.

He will also represent the region at international forums and engage with other regional bodies to promote regional integration and cooperation.

President Tinubu has also received handover documents from the outgoing chairman, Guinea-Bissau’s President, Umaro Embaló.

Speaking on the development, Tinubu said, “We will take democracy seriously, Democracy is very tough, but it is the form of government.”

The ECOWAS chairmanship is a position held by one of the heads of state or government of the member countries.

The chairman is chosen on a rotating basis for a one-year tenure.

Tinubu’s immediate predecessor, Muhammadu Buhari, occupied the position from 2018 to 2019.