Tinubu mourns late diplomat, statesman Christopher Kolade

PRESIDENT Bola Tinubu has paid tribute to the late statesman Christopher Kolade, describing him as one of Nigeria’s finest minds who dedicated his life to national service.

In a statement by the State House on Thursday, October 9, Tinubu said he received the news of Kolade’s death with sadness, calling him ‘an inimitable’ broadcaster and ‘boardroom guru’ who was one of ‘Nigeria’s intellectual treasures.’

Kolade, who passed away peacefully on Wednesday, October 8, 2025, at the age of 92, was a distinguished diplomat, academic, and corporate leader.

His family confirmed his passing in a statement on Thursday, October 9, expressing gratitude for his incredible life of faith and service.

“We are thankful for his incredible life of faith and service, and are grateful for God’s abundant blessings,” part of the statement read.

Born on December 28, 1932, in Erin-Oke, Osun State, Kolade reportedly began his career in broadcasting and rose to become Director-General of the Nigerian Broadcasting Corporation. He later served as Chief Executive and Chairman of Cadbury Nigeria Plc, after first joining the company in 1978 as Administration Director and subsequently becoming the Managing Director.

He also represented Nigeria as High Commissioner to the United Kingdom and later contributed to academia as a key figure at the Lagos Business School, where he taught courses in corporate governance, leadership, and conflict management.

He later became the Pro-Chancellor and Chairman of the Governing Council of Pan-Atlantic University and also served as the Chancellor of McPherson University in Ogun State.

Tinubu praised Kolade’s lifelong commitment to transparency and accountability, while also describing him as “a patriot and an uncompromising advocate of good governance.”

How would you rate the content you just read? Very dissatisfied Partly satisfied Satisfied More than satisfied Very satisfied Your email



Δ

The president also commended Kolade’s philanthropic work through the Christopher Kolade Foundation, particularly his support for sickle cell patients and youth education initiatives.

“He served Nigeria dutifully, with honesty and great dedication. From working as a colonial-era education officer to serving as Nigeria’s high commissioner to the United Kingdom and director-general of the Nigerian Broadcasting Corporation, Dr Kolade left ineffaceable stamps of distinction in every endeavour, whether in the boardroom, on panels, or public office.

“I recall his many humanitarian interventions through the Christopher Kolade Foundation, especially his support for sickle cell patients, a cause to which he donated a chunk of his earnings.

“Dr Kolade’s passing is agonising, yet we must celebrate his life and legacy. He lived an exemplary life and immortalised himself in his uncommon service to our nation and humanity,” Tinubu said in a statement.