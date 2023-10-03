Tinubu replaces el-Rufai with Balarabe Abbas

President of Nigeria, Bola Tinubu
PRESIDENT Bola Tinubu has replaced the former Kaduna State Governor Nasir el-Rufai as a minister-nominee.

A former secretary to the Kaduna State Government, Balaraba Abbas, replaced the former governor as contained in a letter which the Senate President Godswill Akpabio read at the plenary on Tuesday, October 3.

Tinubu requested the Senate to confirm Abbas’ nomination and two others.

The others are Jamila Bio Ibrahim from Kwara State and Ayodele Olawande from Ondo State, whom he nominated on Sunday, September 17, in a statement issued by his spokesperson, Ajuri Ngelale.

On Monday, August 7, the Senate declined El-Rufai’s confirmation.

The Red Chamber also refused to confirm two other nominees – Stella Okotete from Delta State, and Abubakar Danladi from Taraba State.

El-Rufai’s rejection followed the concern a senator, Sunday Karimi from Kogi West, raised over a “serious petition” against him.

The ICIR reports that the Senate has confirmed 45 out of 48 ministers nominated by Tinubu.

This organisation further reports that Abbas will superintend over the Ministry of Environment retained by Tinubu for Kaduna State.

