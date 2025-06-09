Tinubu’s aide resigns, gives no reason for action

PRESIDENT Bola Tinubu’s Senior Special Assistant on Public Affairs, Aliyu Audu, has resigned.

In a letter dated June 8 and addressed to the president through his Chief of Staff, Femi Gbajabiamila, Audu said his resignation took effect immediately.

“I remain deeply grateful to you, Mr. President, for the opportunity to serve my fatherland under your visionary leadership. It has been an honour to contribute to the public communication efforts of this administration,” he wrote.

Audu appreciated Tinubu for the opportunity to serve in his government. He also thanked the former Special Adviser on Media and Publicity, Ajuri Ngelale, who nominated him for the role.

He did not state the reason for his resignation.

Tinubu approved Audu’s appointment on October 9, 2023, following his nomination on August 26, 2023.

He is the second appointee to resign from the government in recent months. The Special Adviser on Political Matters, Hakeem Baba-Ahmed, resigned in the first week of April.

The ICIR reports that Ngelale reports that Ngelale resigned from Tinubu’s government on September 7, 2024, citing the need to attend to family issues.

Tinubu clocked two years in office on May 29. The ICIR reports that politicians are revving up plans for the 2027 poll, in which the president may seek re-election for the second and final term.