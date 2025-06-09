back to top

Tinubu’s aide resigns, gives no reason for action

Reading time: 1 mins
News
Tinubu's aide resigns, gives no reason for action
President Bola Tinubu
Marcus FATUNMOLE
Marcus FATUNMOLE

PRESIDENT Bola Tinubu’s Senior Special Assistant on Public Affairs, Aliyu Audu, has resigned.

In a letter dated June 8 and addressed to the president through his Chief of Staff, Femi Gbajabiamila, Audu said his resignation took effect immediately.

“I remain deeply grateful to you, Mr. President, for the opportunity to serve my fatherland under your visionary leadership. It has been an honour to contribute to the public communication efforts of this administration,” he wrote.

Audu appreciated Tinubu for the opportunity to serve in his government. He also thanked the former Special Adviser on Media and Publicity, Ajuri Ngelale, who nominated him for the role.
He did not state the reason for his resignation.
Tinubu approved Audu’s appointment on October 9, 2023, following his nomination on August 26, 2023.

Read Also:

‘How N21trn to plug housing deficit can be sourced’
‘I did my best’, Buhari says in valedictory New Year Message
‘Importation is N80 cheaper’, marketers react to Dangote’s appeal
‘Indigene letter for sale’: How we will detect foreigners for 2023 census – NPC
He is the second appointee to resign from the government in recent months. The Special Adviser on Political Matters, Hakeem Baba-Ahmed, resigned in the first week of April.
The ICIR reports that Ngelale resigned from Tinubu’s government on September 7, 2024, citing the need to attend to family issues.
Tinubu clocked two years in office on May 29. The ICIR reports that politicians are revving up plans for the 2027 poll, in which the president may seek re-election for the second and final term.

Marcus bears the light, and he beams it everywhere. He's a good governance and decent society advocate. He's The ICIR Reporter of the Year 2022 and has been the organisation's News Editor since September 2023. Contact him via email @ mfatunmole@icirnigeria.org

Join the ICIR WhatsApp channel for in-depth reports on the economy, politics and governance, and investigative reports.

CLICK HERE

Support the ICIR

We invite you to support us to continue the work we do.

Your support will strengthen journalism in Nigeria and help sustain our democracy.

DONATE

If you or someone you know has a lead, tip or personal experience about this report, our WhatsApp line is open and confidential for a conversation

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here


This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

Support the ICIR

We need your support to produce excellent journalism at all times.

Donate
-Advertisement-

Recent

- Advertisement