34.4 C
Abuja
34.4 C
Abuja

Titan Bank finalises 89% majority stake in Union Bank

Business and Economy
Joseph OLAOLUWA
Titan Trust Bank
Titan Trust Bank
Advertisement

Related

Advertisement
Advertisement

Share this story

1min read

TITAN TRUST BANK (TTB) has completed the process of acquiring majority shareholding in Union Bank of Nigeria (UBN) Plc.

The acquisition will give TTB up to a controlling 89.39 per cent equity stake in the first generation bank.

Trading reports at the Nigerian Exchange (NGX) yesterday revealed that no fewer than 27.34 billion ordinary shares of UBN were swapped in block divestment.

The cross deal was the culmination of the transaction between TTB and Union Global Partners Limited, Atlas Mara Limited and other shareholders.

The trade value of the deal amounted to the sum of N194.356 billion.

TTB had announced on December 23, 2021 that it had secured a majority shareholding in UBN.

The agreement, at the time, which was subject to regulatory approvals and other financial conditions, would transfer 89.39 per cent of Union Bank’s issued share capital to TTB, according to a notification by Union Bank to the Nigerian bourse.

- Advertisement -

The chairperson of UBN, Beatrice Hamza Bassey, congratulated, on‭ behalf ‭of‭ the board, all the parties involved ‭in‭ reaching that phase ‬‬‬‬‬‬‬‬of‭ the transaction, saying that ‬the board was looking forward ‭to‭ supporting the next steps ‭to‬ ensure ‬‬‬a seamless completion ‭of‬ the process following regulatory approvals.

She said, “We‭ ‭ ‬are ‭ ‬grateful ‭ to‭ ‭ ‬our ‭ ‬current ‭ ‬investors ‭ ‬whose ‭ ‬significant ‭ ‬and ‭ ‬consequential ‬‬‬investments over the past nine years facilitated the transformation ‭of‬ Union Bank, ‭one‭ ‬‬of‭ ‭Nigeria’s‬ oldest ‬and‭ storied institutions.

“Today, the bank ‭is‬ well-positioned with ‭an‬ ‬innovative product offering, a growing customer base ‭of‭ over six million ‭and‭ consistent ‬‬‬‬year-on‬-year profitability. This is a solid foundation for our incoming investors to build on as we move into a new era for the bank.”

The Chief Executive Officer of UBN, Emeka Okonkwo, described the divestment as “a significant milestone in the journey of our 104-year-old bank.”

Titan Trust Bank was established on December 12, 2018. It started operating as a commercial national bank after obtaining its national banking licence on the April 26, 2019.

A former deputy governor in charge of operations at the Central Bank of Nigeria, Tunde Lemo, is the chairman of TTB, while Mudassir Amray is the managing director.

A former executive director of Zenith Bank, Andy Ojei; a businessman and entrepreneur, Abubakar Mohammed, Mackombo Chukwudi and Lawrence Omoile are non-executive directors at the bank.

- Advertisement -

Other directors are Jerome Olagunju Shogbon and Patrick Ikpeminoghena Oyakhare.

The managing director of the bank is Mudassir Amray.

Support the ICIR

We invite you to support us to continue the work we do.

Your support will strengthen journalism in Nigeria and help sustain our democracy.

DONATE

If you or someone you know has a lead, tip or personal experience about this report, our WhatsApp line is open and confidential for a conversation

Advertisement

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

Support the ICIR

We need your support to produce excellent journalism at all times.

Donate
Advertisement

Recent

Political Parties

APC primaries: Aregbesola loyalists demand cancellation of Osun results

THE Osun Progressives (TOP), a faction of the All Progressives Congress (APC) loyal to...
Judiciary

Alleged N2.9bn Fraud: Court grants Okorocha N500 million bail

THE Federal High Court in Abuja has granted N500 million bail to ex-Imo State...
Media Opportunities

National Press Club offers webinar on disinformation

THE National Press Club Journalism Institute is inviting participants to its webinar themed “Facts...
Elections

INEC test runs BVAS in Ekiti ahead of governorship election

THE Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) has ran a mock exercise with the Bimodal...
Opinion

Russia invasion of Ukraine threatens food security in Nigeria

By Theophilus Abbah & Daniel Adaji IN December 2021, the price of family size Grand...
Advertisement

Most Read

Advertisement

Subscribe to our newsletter

Advertisement
Previous articleAPC primaries: Aregbesola loyalists demand cancellation of Osun results

Help Desk

The ICIR can help

FOIA Help Desk

DATA Help Desk

Current Funding Partners

Strategic Partners

Pages

Projects

Resources

Support the ICIR

We need your support to produce excellent journalism at all times.

Donate

Newsletter Signup

Stay connected

© The ICIR | All rights reserved.