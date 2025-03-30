Tragedy in the ring: Nigerian boxer Olanrewaju slumps, dies in Ghana fight

A NIGERIAN boxer, Segun ‘Success’ Olanrewaju, collapsed and died during a boxing match in Ghana on Saturday, March 29.

Olanrewaju, who is a former national and West African light-heavyweight champion, lost consciousness while facing Ghanaian boxer, Jon Mbanugu, at Fight Night 15 of the Ghana Professional Boxing League at Bukom Boxing Arena.

Olanrewaju was reportedly leading in points in the fight before the sad incident happened.

A video shows Olanrewaju collapse in the ring, and despite attempts to save him, the 40-year-old boxer was declared dead, ending his 24-fight career that included 13 wins.

The boxing world is in shock and mourning after Olanrewaju’s unexpected passing, remembering him as a revered Nigerian boxer and former national and regional light-heavyweight champion.

Olanrewaju’s impact on Nigerian and West African boxing is being celebrated as fellow boxers and fans honour his legacy.

Unfortunately, this isn’t an isolated incident. Nigerian boxers have indeed faced tragic outcomes in the ring.

A Nigerian boxer, Chukwuemeka Igboanugo, collapsed and died after a punch during the National Sports Festival in Asaba, Delta State, in December 2022.

Igboanugo, who was representing Imo State, was said to have passed out after he received multiple punches in the chin from Anambra’s Gaby Amagor in their 86kg category bout.

The referee there upon stopped the fight after he failed to recover.

“He was immediately taken out of the ring for medical treatment before being rushed to the hospital, where he was confirmed dead,” a boxing official stated.

How would you rate the content you just read? Very dissatisfied Partly satisfied Satisfied More than satisfied Very satisfied Your email



Δ

In another instance, Sherif Lawal, a 29-year-old UK-based boxer, died after being knocked down during his first professional fight in London in May 2024.

Lawal was knocked down by Portuguese opponent, Malam Varela, in the fourth round of a middleweight bout at Harrow Leisure Centre.

Lawal was treated by paramedics at the scene and was rushed to the hospital but later declared dead.

The British Boxing Board of Control sent condolences to the family of Lawal following his tragic passing.