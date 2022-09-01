Twitter to add Edit Tweet button

THE Twitter team is internally testing the ‘Edit Tweet’ button before it is extended to Twitter Blue subscribers in the coming weeks.

In a post, Twitter said ‘Edit Tweet’ is the most demanded feature by users of the social media application, and edited Tweets would be public.

The feature will allow users to effect changes to their Tweets even after it has been posted. It provides a window period for fixing typos, adding missed tags and more.

“For this test, Tweets will be able to be edited a few times in the 30 minutes following their publication.

“Edited Tweets will appear with an icon, timestamp, and label so it’s clear to readers that the original Tweet has been modified.

“Tapping the label will take viewers to the Tweet’s Edit History, which includes past versions of the Tweet,” the post said.

if you see an edited Tweet it's because we're testing the edit button this is happening and you'll be okay — Twitter (@Twitter) September 1, 2022

The limited timeline and editing history are instrumental as they safeguard conversations and provide a public record of the initial post.

Twitter said it is intentionally testing the new button with a controlled group to aid effective feedback, and solve potential issues which consist of the feature’s misuse.

“Later in September, Twitter Blue subscribers will get access to Edit Tweet; this early access would aid Twitter’s test before its official launch.

“We’ll also be paying close attention to how the feature impacts the way people read, write, and engage with Tweets,” the post added.

Twitter has said it will keep improving user experience.