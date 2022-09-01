22.8 C
Abuja

Twitter to add Edit Tweet button

Featured NewsNews
Lama Queen Godoz
Twitter Edit Button
Twitter Edit Button
Advertisement

Related

Advertisement
Advertisement

THE Twitter team is internally testing the ‘Edit Tweet’ button before it is extended to Twitter Blue subscribers in the coming weeks.

In a post, Twitter said ‘Edit Tweet’ is the most demanded feature by users of the social media application, and edited Tweets would be public.

The feature will allow users to effect changes to their Tweets even after it has been posted. It provides a window period for fixing typos, adding missed tags and more.

“For this test, Tweets will be able to be edited a few times in the 30 minutes following their publication.

“Edited Tweets will appear with an icon, timestamp, and label so it’s clear to readers that the original Tweet has been modified.

“Tapping the label will take viewers to the Tweet’s Edit History, which includes past versions of the Tweet,” the post said.

- Advertisement -

The limited timeline and editing history are instrumental as they safeguard conversations and provide a public record of the initial post.

Twitter said it is intentionally testing the new button with a controlled group to aid effective feedback, and solve potential issues which consist of the feature’s misuse.

“Later in September, Twitter Blue subscribers will get access to Edit Tweet; this early access would aid Twitter’s test before its official launch.

“We’ll also be paying close attention to how the feature impacts the way people read, write, and engage with Tweets,” the post added.

Twitter has said it will keep improving user experience.

Author profile
Lama Queen Godoz
Author Page

Support the ICIR

We invite you to support us to continue the work we do.

Your support will strengthen journalism in Nigeria and help sustain our democracy.

DONATE

[molongui_author_box]

If you or someone you know has a lead, tip or personal experience about this report, our WhatsApp line is open and confidential for a conversation

Advertisement

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

Support the ICIR

We need your support to produce excellent journalism at all times.

Donate
Advertisement

Recent

Political Parties

2023: “We will help you since you don’t want PDP to win”, Wike tells Ayu

RIVERS State Governor Nyesome Wike said his group would ensure that the Peoples Democratic...
Conflict and Security

Global Initiative to launch new report on crime, instability in West Africa

THE Global Initiative Against Transnational Organized Crime (GI-TOC), a civil society organisation, will launch...
Crime

EFCC arrests Ogun Assembly Speaker

THE Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC) has arrested the Speaker of the Ogun...
Conflict and Security

Nigeria lost money that could fund three years budgets to insecurity within 18 months – Report

A STUDY by the Institute of Economics and Peace (IEP) has revealed that protracted...
Media Opportunities

DFRLab offers Digital Sherlocks program

THE Atlantic Council Digital Forensic Research Lab (DFRLab) is accepting applications for the 360/Digital Sherlocks...
Advertisement

Most Read

Advertisement

Subscribe to our newsletter

Advertisement
Previous article2023: “We will help you since you don’t want PDP to win”, Wike tells Ayu

Help Desk

The ICIR can help

FOIA Help Desk

DATA Help Desk

Current Funding Partners

Strategic Partners

Pages

Projects

Resources

Support the ICIR

We need your support to produce excellent journalism at all times.

Donate

Newsletter Signup

Stay connected

© The ICIR | All rights reserved.