UNFPA launches campaign against gender inequality

News
Ijeoma OPARA
Participants at the UNFPA launching of the Promote My Sister campaign
THE United Nations Population Fund (UNFPA) in Nigeria has launched the “Promote My Sister” campaign against all forms of gender inequality.

In an event which took place in Abuja on to mark the launch, the campaign was described as an intervention aimed at ending violence against women, maternal mortality, harmful cultural practices and other forms of gender inequality in Nigeria.

Speaking at the event, Resident Representative of the UNFPA Ulla Elisabeth Mueller said Nigeria would lose out on effecting a social and economic growth if women’s rights were not protected.

“The world is right now being challenged greatly. We have increased security concerns. We are facing food security crisis, we are facing issues around climate change, we have a lot of migration, there are so many things going on in the world right now, that means that the world needs to protect children and women.

“If we don’t make that happen, Nigeria will lose out on one of the best drivers of social, economic development this country has,” she said.

Minister of Women Affairs Pauline Tallen represented by the Director-General, National Centre Women Development Asabe Bashir, also noted that preventing violence against women and girls can promote economic growth.

She described Gender-Based Violence as one of most oppressive forms of inequality.

“There is also a growing evidence base to demonstrate that preventing this violence can promote economic growth, human dignity and a just, humanitarian society,” she said.

The minister noted that lack of participation of women and girls in digital technology has also contributed to harassment of women online and called for the training of women and girls in Information Communication and Technology.

Minister of State for Finance, Budget and National Planning Clem Abah pledged the support of the Federal Government to the “Promote My Sister” campaign.

“On behalf of the Federal Government of Nigeria, let me assure you of our support towards the success of this initiative.

“We once again, appreciate your kind gesture towards addressing the menace of Gender-Based Violence against women and girls, maternal death, unwanted pregnancies among the married and unmarried women as well as other harmful cultural practices,” he said.

Ijeoma OPARA
Ijeoma Opara is a journalist with The ICIR. Reach her via vopara@icirnigeria.org

