25.1 C
Abuja

Universities calling off strike are ‘quacks’ – ASUU

EducationNews
Marcus Fatunmole
ASUU President, Emmanuel Osodeke
Advertisement

Related

APGA declares three-day fasting over death of two lawmakers

EFCC arraigns Cubana manager over alleged $164,000.00 money laundering case

2023: We won’t collapse our structure for any political party — NNPP

2023: Buhari will only support APC candidates — Presidency

[INVESTIGATION] Cross River government awards 40 contracts worth over N6.9 billion in violation of...

Advertisement
Advertisement

THE Academic Staff Union of Universities (ASUU) has described the state universities asking their students to resume classes despite the ongoing strike by lecturers as ‘quacks’.

The union also appealed to parents to prevail on the Federal Government to increase funding for education rather than paying N10,000 in addition to the tuition fees of their children to support tertiary education in the country, as the National Parent-Teacher Association of Nigeria suggested on Wednesday.

In the same vein, the union again dismissed the threat by the Federal Government to withhold its members’ salaries during the period they were on strike.

READ ALSO:

SSANU, NASU suspend strike, ASUU adamant

ASUU to FG: You’ll sacrifice one academic session for withholding salaries backlog

ASUU to students: Don’t vote politicians with children schooling abroad

- Advertisement -

ASUU: Deadline for Buhari’s mandate elapses, no visible action from Education Minister

Featuring on Arise TV’s ‘The Morning Show’ monitored by The ICIR reporter on Thursday, ASUU President Emmanuel Osodeke said the union’s strike was in the best interest of the nation’s education system.

Commenting on the state universities calling for the resumption of academic activities, Osodeke said: “Kwara State University is not a member of ASUU. Osun State University was suspended from ASUU for misbehaviour. We are in court with LASU (Lagos State University) because they sacked all our executives more than five years ago. They were not part of this struggle.

“ASUU does run a university. The government has the right to say, ‘we have reopened.’ Our members have the right to say, ‘that’s good for you. We are not teaching because we are on strike.’

“As it happened in Gombe State University, Yobe State University, and Kaduna State University. I just cited those examples. They are irrelevant (the call for resumption). Is Ibadan on strike? Is UNN on strike? Is ABU on strike? Is BUK on strike? Is Maiduguri on strike? Is Lagos on strike? Let’s talk about proper universities, not those quacks.”

When reminded by one of the anchors that he called the state universities quacks, he affirmed “Yes!”

Reacting to the National Parent-Teacher Association of Nigeria’s suggestion that parents should pay N10,000 to support the universities, Osodeke said the parents should tell the government to perform its functions rather than contemplate making such a payment.

- Advertisement -

“They should meet the President and tell him, ‘please, honour your agreement, make education your priority in the country. Use Nigerian people’s money, not the President’s money, to fund education as it is done in other countries. If you do that, the country will take education as the number one priority.”

He said the parents should also meet the National Assembly and tell the lawmakers to improve budgets for education.

The labour leader argued that parents were already paying the N10,000 through what the government had failed to do.

“When we were students, we took hostels subsidized. We were paid bursaries for being students, but all those are gone. Parents have taken care of all those responsibilities.”

According to him, all the funding sources for public tertiary education in the country are in Nimi Brigg’s recommendation to the government on the union’s demands.

He explained that if parents pay the N10,000, the government will loot the fund. According to him, the fund is not the solution.

“What we are asking for this revitalization is less than what they have just released for feeding children in school. They released N200 billion for feeding children in school. They released N400 billion for tradermoni. Only one man took N170 billion. That is the issue.”

- Advertisement -

Osodeke also pointed out that lecturers in advanced countries also go on strike, just like ASUU, stressing that the only difference is that governments in developed nations respond promptly to their employees’ demands.

“When you check the number of times the lecturers in Nigeria have gone on strike, it’s not less than the number of times the lecturers in the UK have gone on strike. When the UK government interceeds, it will not be more than three days.”

He added: “For us, these issues can be resolved in one day if the priority is there… If our leaders have their children in the (Nigerian) universities the way the leaders in the UK have their children in universities in the UK, they will resolve the problems quickly.

“Because their children are not here, they’re nonchalant about it.”

While dismissing the government’s threat of “no work, no pay” for his members, he urged the government to implement its agreement with the union.

Author profile
Marcus Fatunmole

Support the ICIR

We invite you to support us to continue the work we do.

Your support will strengthen journalism in Nigeria and help sustain our democracy.

DONATE

[molongui_author_box]

If you or someone you know has a lead, tip or personal experience about this report, our WhatsApp line is open and confidential for a conversation

Advertisement

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

Support the ICIR

We need your support to produce excellent journalism at all times.

Donate
Advertisement

Recent

Featured News

APGA declares three-day fasting over death of two lawmakers

NATIONAL Chairman of All Progressives Grand Alliance (APGA) Victor Oye, has called on all...
Crime

EFCC arraigns Cubana manager over alleged $164,000.00 money laundering case

THE Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC) has arraigned Lucky Uchechukwu Ndukwe, a Manager...
News

2023: We won’t collapse our structure for any political party — NNPP

The New Nigeria Peoples Party (NNPP) has dismissed speculations that it intends to collapse...
News

2023: Buhari will only support APC candidates — Presidency

THE Presidency has said only candidates presented by the All Progressives Congress (APC) would...
Environment

AbdulRazaq flags off HYPPADEC erosion project in Kwara

By Dare Akogun GOVERNOR of Kwara State AbdulRahman AbdulRazaq on Wednesday flagged off the construction...
Advertisement

Most Read

Advertisement

Subscribe to our newsletter

Advertisement
Previous articleAPGA declares three-day fasting over death of two lawmakers

Help Desk

The ICIR can help

FOIA Help Desk

DATA Help Desk

Current Funding Partners

Strategic Partners

Pages

Projects

Resources

Support the ICIR

We need your support to produce excellent journalism at all times.

Donate

Newsletter Signup

Stay connected

© The ICIR | All rights reserved.