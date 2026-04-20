US-Iran planned talks under threat

IRAN has vowed it would not engage in renewed diplomatic negotiations with the United States anytime soon, following recent developments that characterise the two-week truce brokered between both nations.

Confrontations have been escalating after US forces disabled and boarded an Iranian-flagged cargo vessel bound for Bandar Abbas on April 19.

Tehran described the operation as “armed piracy” and signaled potential retaliation, while noting that the presence of civilians on board limited its immediate response options.

The ICIR reported that shipping sources reported renewed Iranian military restrictions and fresh insecurity in the Strait of Hormuz, just a day after indications that limited shipping movement had resumed.

Shipping industry sources revealed that vessels transiting the corridor received direct radio messages from Iran’s Navy, declaring the Strait closed again to commercial traffic.

It noted that no ships were officially blocked, but maritime operators described the situation as highly unstable.

Washington had aimed to relaunch negotiations in Islamabad ahead of the ceasefire’s expiration, but Iranian Foreign Ministry spokesman Esmaeil Baghaei accused Washington of acting in bad faith, arguing its conduct undermined claims of commitment to diplomacy, and reiterating that Tehran would stand firm on its established demands and rejects any attempt to impose deadlines or ultimatums when core national interests are involved.

Iranian officials maintained that key issues, particularly its missile programme and broader defensive capabilities remained non-negotiable.

The continued US maritime blockade has been at the centre of the tension, which Tehran views as fundamentally incompatible with any meaningful diplomatic process, suggesting that the blockade has eroded trust and undermined prospects for de-escalation.

Pakistan, acting as a principal intermediary, has attempted to revive talks, as the military chief Asim Munir reportedly conveyed to US president Donald Trump that the blockade was a primary obstacle.

Trump indicated openness to reconsideration, but no policy shift has been confirmed.

US enforcement of port restrictions has prompted intermittent Iranian countermeasures in the Strait of Hormuz, a vital corridor carrying roughly 20 per cent of global energy supplies. The escalation has quickly reverberated through markets, driving oil prices higher and eroding investor confidence amid concerns of sustained disruption.

Trump has continued issuing explicit warnings, including threats against Iranian infrastructure, reinforcing a pattern of coercive signaling, but Tehran has countered with deterrent messaging, indicating potential retaliation against energy infrastructure in Gulf states hosting US assets.

Despite extensive security preparations in Islamabad, uncertainty clouds the planned diplomatic engagement, while US officials initially indicated that JD Vance would lead the delegation alongside Steve Witkoff and Jared Kushner.

However, conflicting statements from Trump have cast doubt on the delegation’s final composition and commitment level.

On the Iranian side, parliamentary speaker Mohammad Baqer Qalibaf acknowledged incremental progress in prior discussions but underscored persistent gaps, particularly on nuclear policy and maritime security.

European allies remain wary, expressing concern that Washington may be pursuing a rapid, politically expedient agreement that lacks technical depth and long-term viability.

Now entering its eighth week, the conflict has evolved into a systemic shock to global energy markets, largely driven by restricted access through the Strait of Hormuz. The broader regional conflict spanning Iran, Israel, and Lebanon continues to exact a high human and economic toll, while reinforcing the risk of further escalation.