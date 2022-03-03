Vermont Law School seeks summer media fellows

— 1 min read

VERMONT Law School (VLS) is accepting applications for its 2022 Summer Media Fellowships.

The program aims to improve journalists’ reporting skills and deepen their understanding of environmental or animal law and policy.

Selected journalists participate in VLS’s summer session during which internationally recognised scholars and leaders in environmental law and policy gather to share their expertise.

Online, print and broadcast journalists who cover the environment can apply for a fellowship in South Royalton, Vermont.

Featured courses include ethics and environmental justice, food and agriculture, energy, environmental business, and more.

The institute says fellows will learn from experienced litigators who have won major cases and from policy experts in climate change, animal law, energy, food and agriculture, and other areas.

After class, they can meet for on-or-off-the-record conversations with these experts, developing new insights, meeting new sources and gaining renewed enthusiasm for covering these critical issues.

Fellows will receive a US$1,250 stipend, free housing, free books, and a tuition waiver.

The deadline for the submission of the application is March 14, 2022. Interested applicants can apply here.