31.4 C
Abuja

WAEC announces immediate release of withheld results of exonerated candidates

News
Bankole Abe
Advertisementspot_img

Related

2mins read

THE West African Examinations Council (WAEC) has announced the immediate release of withheld results of exonerated candidates in the 2020 and 2021 West African Senior School Certificate Examination (WASSCE).

This is coming two months after The ICIR reported that WAEC withheld the results of 170,146 candidates, representing 10.9 per cent of those who sat for the 2021 WASSCE.

In a communique released at the end of the 72nd meeting of the Nigeria Examinations Committee, signed by Acting Head Moyosola Adeyegbe on behalf of the Head of National office, WAEC said only results of candidates exonerated of exam malpractices were released.

The communique stated that at the 72nd meeting, the committee received reports on irregularity, special and clemency cases arising from the conduct of WASSCE for private candidates in 2020, including second series and WASSCE for private candidates in 2021- first series earlier considered at its 71st meeting.

The committee also received and considered reports on the conduct of WASSCE for school candidates in 2021, as well as irregularity cases arising from the conduct of the examination.

The examination body authorised the cancellation of results of candidates proven to have been involved in cases of malpractice.

“In the course of considering the various reported cases of malpractice, the Committee, after diligent deliberations, approved appropriate sanctions in all established cases of malpractice, as prescribed by the Rules and Regulations governing the conduct of the council’s examinations.

- Advertisement -

“It authorised that the entire results of candidates proven to have been involved in malpractice cases which attract the penalty of Cancellation of Entire Results be cancelled, while subject results of candidates proven to have been involved in malpractice cases which attract the penalty of Cancellation of Subject Results (CSR) be similarly cancelled,” the communique added.

WAEC also disclosed that all those indicted for malpractice during the conduct of the examinations would be sanctioned.

The sanction includes a ban from sitting for the council’s examinations for two years.

Schools that were found to be involved in malpractices will be de-recognised for a specified number of years or have their recognition completely withdrawn. 

Also, supervisors that were found wanting in the discharge of their examination duties will be formally reported to their employers and blacklisted while invigilators will also be reported to the appropriate authorities for disciplinary action, according to the communique.

The Nigeria Examinations Committee (NEC) is the highest decision-making organ on examinations related matters in Nigeria.

The committee said it would implement the resolutions reached at the meeting without delay, adding that affected candidates and schools were duly informed of the decision.

- Advertisement -

However, the results of candidates who the committee exonerated would be released without further delay.

Results of 170,146 candidates, representing 10.9 per cent of the total number of candidates that sat the examination, were withheld due to various reported cases of examination malpractice, Head of WAEC’s Nigeria National Office Patrick Areghan disclosed in a statement in November 2021.

Reporter at | [email protected] | Author Page

A reporter with the ICIR
A Journalist with a niche for quality and a promoter of good governance

Support the ICIR

We need your support to produce excellent
journalism at all times.

DONATE

If you or someone you know has a lead, tip or personal experience about this report, our WhatsApp line is open and confidential for a conversation

Advertisement

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

Support the ICIR

We need your support to produce excellent journalism at all times.

Donate
Advertisementspot_img

Recent

News

WAEC announces immediate release of withheld results of exonerated candidates

THE West African Examinations Council (WAEC) has announced the immediate release of withheld results...
Oil and Gas

Presidency says graduates of petroleum institutes driving illegal refining

THE presidency, on Tuesday, said that graduates of petroleum institutes were driving illegal refining...
National News

US begins ‘no-interview’ visa renewals in Nigeria

THE United States Diplomatic Mission in Nigeria, on Tuesday, said it had expanded its...
Business and Economy

MAN calls for suspension, review of CBN’s e-valuation, e-invoicing policy

THE Manufacturers Association of Nigeria (MAN) has called on the Central Bank of Nigeria...
Politics and Governance

Many Nigerian embassies lack quality toilets, functional air conditioning units – Speaker

SPEAKER of the House of Representatives Femi Gbajabiamila has lamented the poor state of...
Advertisement

Most Read

IELTS: UK Home Office reacts to Nigerians’ call to skip English proficiency test

WAEC withholds 170,146 WASSCE results over examination malpractice

Nigerian fintech companies shame, threaten customers for late payment of loans

Why UAE refuses work permit applications from Nigerians

UAE mulls lifting work permit restrictions on Nigerians

ICIR announces new editorial appointments; Amzat, Bamas, Anudu promoted

Meet Khadijah Okunnu-Lamidi, first woman to declare interest in 2023 presidency

Mixed reactions as Atiku is rumoured to pick Wike as running mate in 2023

Electoral reform: Buhari gets 6th chance as National Assembly transmits amended bill

Advertisement

Subscribe to our newsletter

Advertisement
Previous articlePresidency says graduates of petroleum institutes driving illegal refining

Help Desk

The ICIR can help

FOIA Help Desk

DATA Help Desk

Current Funding Partners

Strategic Partners

Pages

Projects

Resources

Support the ICIR

We need your support to produce excellent journalism at all times.

Donate

Newsletter Signup

Stay connected

© The ICIR | All rights reserved.