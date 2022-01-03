29.1 C
Abuja

WAN-IFRA offers 2022 WIN Africa Leadership Accelerator Program

Media Opportunities
Blessing Otoibhi
THE World Association of Newspapers and News Publishers (WAN-IFRA) is inviting interested women applicants to its Women in News Accelerator (WIN)  Africa Leadership Accelerator Program.

The programme seeks to build skills, strategies, and support networks of women media professionals through coaching, training, mentoring, and networking.

The WAN-IFRA says the training will be an intensive, nine-month-long career and leadership programme in which successful applicants will benefit from one-on-one coaching to create a three-to-five-year career roadmap and certified media management training.

They will also benefit from lectures on gender balance in content training, managing sexual harassment training, and leadership hubs skill.

Participants must have two to three years of experience managing people or processes and be working in the media sector -print or digital newspapers, radio, and, in some cases, broadcast.

Women media professionals in Africa can apply for this programme.

Applications are open for mid- to senior-level editors and journalists from Botswana, Kenya, Malawi, Rwanda, Somalia, South Sudan, Tanzania, Uganda, Zambia, and Zimbabwe.

WAN-IFRA says,” We recognise that gender is not binary. All media professionals who are women-identifying, as well as non-binary people, are welcome to apply to the accelerator.”

The submission of the application deadline is January 14, 2022. Interested applicants can apply here.

