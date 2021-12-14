Why UI won best university in Nigeria award – Prof. Okebukola

— 1 min read

THE Pro-chancellor and Governing Council Chairman of the National Open University (NOUN) Peter Okebukola, a professor, said the University of Ibadan (UI) won the best university in Nigeria award because it met the criteria for this year’s ranking.

Okebukola, former executive secretary of the National University Commission (NUC), explained that the ranking was carried out using 12 indicators involving 113 universities across Nigeria.

Okebukola, who headed the ranking committee set up by the NUC, said this at a two-day capacity-building workshop organised by the Tertiary Education Trust Fund(TETFund) on Monday in Abuja.

He said UI met the year’s ranking criteria, noting that the institutions were ranked based on the total number of full-time students, international students, students and staff ratio, efficiency, Google Scholar Index, and contribution to the knowledge economy.

Other criteria, according to him, were the percentage of international staff, the percentage of programmes with full-time accreditation, all citation per capita, among others.

“For this 2021 edition, based on the 12 indicators that we have developed, University of Ibadan is the first followed by the Federal University of Technology Akure.”

However, he complained that some universities did not appear for the ranking, encouraging institutions to participate in the programme, which had turned into a yearly occasion.

He said the full report on the ranking would be made available to the NUC and uploaded on its website.

“The full report of the ranking which covers the best university in each region of the country with details of every statistics will be released soonest.”

While commenting, the Executive Secretary of NUC Abubakar Rasheed, a professor, assured that the 2022 ranking would be more impressive.