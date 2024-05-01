Workers Day: Tinubu reiterates commitment to improving workers’ welfare

PRESIDENT Bola Tinubu has, on Wednesday, May 1, reaffirmed his commitment to enhancing workers’ welfare.

In a Workers’ Day message released by his media aide, Ajuri Ngelale, Tinubu congratulated Nigerian workers and assured them of his dedication to improving their welfare and working conditions.

He also affirmed his commitment to providing the necessary tools for them to succeed.

The President saluted Nigerian workers for their commitment to the nation’s peace, progress, and development, which he said was evident in their “tireless efforts and patriotic zeal to keep the national engine running.”

He noted that he strongly believed that the custodians of the nation’s machinery deserved a fair wage and enhanced welfare.

“President Tinubu celebrates Nigerian workers across all spheres – from the clerical officer who ensures the proper documentation and distribution of correspondence; the security officer who remains ever dutiful through all seasons; the teacher who secures the future of our nation by imparting knowledge to the next generation; the doctor who works relentlessly to save precious lives, and to all Nigerian workers who keep the candle aflame.

“The President affirms that his administration remains committed to improving the welfare of all workers, noting the various relief programmes, including the wage award and the imminent minimum wage review,” the statement read.

He emphasised that not only do labourers deserve rewards, but they also deserve fair and commensurate wages.

Earlier on the eve of Workers’ Day, his administration announced that it had approved a salary increase of between 25 per cent and 35 per cent for civil servants on the remaining six Consolidated Salary Structures.

The head of press, National Salaries, Incomes and Wages Commission (NSIWC), Emmanuel Njoku, made the announcement of the development in a statement.

The increase applies to the Consolidated Public Service Salary Structure (CONPSS), Consolidated Research and Allied Institutions Salary Structure (CONRAISS), Consolidated Police Salary Structure (CONPOSS), Consolidated Para-military Salary Structure (CONPASS), Consolidated Intelligence Community Salary Structure (CONICCS) and Consolidated Armed Forces Salary Structure (CONAFSS).

According to the statement, the increases take effect from January 1, 2024.

The federal government also approved pension increases of between 20 per cent and 28 per cent for pensioners on the Defined Benefits Scheme in respect to the above six consolidated salary structures with effect from January 1, 2024.