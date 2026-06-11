Xenophobic attacks: 258 Nigerians evacuated from South Africa

THE Ministry of Foreign Affairs has received the first batch of Nigerian nationals evacuated from the Republic of South Africa due to recent xenophobic attacks.

The Minister of State for Foreign Affairs, Sola Enikanolaiye, said the evacuation of the 258 nationals demonstrated Federal Government’s commitment to the welfare and safety of Nigerians abroad.

This is contained in a statement issued on Thursday by the ministry’s spokesperson, Kimiebi Ebienfa.

The special evacuation flight operated by Air Peace Airline arrived at the International Wing of the Murtala Mohammed International Airport, Lagos, on Thursday at 10.25 a.m.

The nationals were escorted by officials of the Nigerian Mission in South Africa, led by the Acting High Commissioner, Temitope Alexander Ajayi.

They were officially received at the airport by Enikanolaiye on behalf of the Federal Government.

Addressing the returnees, Enikanolaiye said that the government would not tolerate subjecting Nigerians to attacks and harassment wherever they might be.

The minister commended effective coordination of the process by the High Commission of Nigeria in Pretoria.

He urged all Nigerians in South Africa to remain law-abiding, vigilant, and report any threats to the Nigerian mission.

“The Federal Government remains fully engaged with the South African authorities at the highest levels to ensure protection of Nigerian nationals and to address the root causes of these unfortunate incidents,” he said.

He noted that the evacuation was coordinated by the Ministry of Foreign Affairs in collaboration with the Nigerian High Commission in Pretoria.

Other stakeholders include the Federal Ministry of Humanitarian Affair, Ministry of Aviation, Federal Ministry of Health, Nigeria Immigration Service, and the nation’s security agencies.

“This exercise underscores the government’s proactive and decisive response to protect Nigerians’ lives and dignity in the face of violence and intolerance. No Nigerian should live in fear simply because of their nationality,” he said.

He said that the evacuation did not signal defeat but showed the proactive and citizen-centred foreign policy of the President Bola Tinubu administration.

“More flights carrying returnees are expected to arrive in the country in the coming days as the evacuation exercise continues,” he said, adding that the returning nationals were undergoing the process of documentation, profiling and necessary medical checks.

He said that they would be provided with temporary accommodation before reuniting them with their families.

The ICIR reported that xenophobic attacks in South Africa have led to several African countries evacuating their citizens from the southern African nation.

The attacks have led to the deaths of many immigrants and destruction of their businesses. Many of the victims are tagged by South Africans as illegal immigrants despite holding valid papers. Many South Africans, especially the youths, believe immigrants take over their jobs and other means of livelihoods.

South African President, Cyril Ramaphosa, recently vowed to crack down on groups behind the latest wave of violence in the country, as renewed anti-immigrant protests continued to trigger regional concern, diplomatic tensions and evacuation plans by affected countries.

Ramaphosa, in a televised address, said the government would not allow individuals or groups to exploit public frustration over illegal immigration to incite violence, lawlessness or political instability.

Nigeria, Ghana, Malawi, and Mozambique are among the countries that have evacuated their citizens.

According to reports, Mozambique said at least five of its citizens were killed during the unrest.