Yahaya Bello’s aide dies of suspected COVID-19

ABDULATEEF Suleman, a Personal Assistant to Yahaya Bello, the Governor of Kogi State, has died of suspected Coronavirus disease (COVID-19).

Suleiman, 41, died during the early hours of Wednesday in a private hospital in Abuja where he was admitted for treatment of an illness believed to be COVID-19 related.

In a picture seen by The ICIR, the late Aide to Kogi Governor died while he was on ventilator in the private hospital.

However, Onogwu Muhammed, the Chief Press Secretary to the Governor, in a statement said he died of cardiac arrest in the private hospital.

According to Muhammed, Suleiman has been on admission at the private hospital for treatment of septic shock.

“The deceased had been on admission at a private hospital in Abuja for the treatment of septic shock but died of cardiac arrest Wednesday morning at the age of 41,” the statement read.

Muhammed announced that Suleiman would be buried later on Wednesday in accordance with Islamic funeral process.

Although the Nigeria Centre for Disease Control (NCDC) has recorded three cases of COVID-19 in Kogi State, the state government says there is no such case in the state.

As at the time of filling this report, the government of Kogi State has not acknowledged any case of COVID-19 in the state.