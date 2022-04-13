2023: APC Senators wish Osinbajo good luck in presidential race

— 1 min read

SENATORS elected on the platform of the All Progressives Congress (APC) on Tuesday night wished Vice President Yemi Osinbajo good luck in his quest to succeed President Muhammadu Buhari in 2023.

Osinbajo hosted the senators to Iftar dinner in his official residence at Aguda House within the Presidential Villa, Abuja, on Tuesday night.

Speaking with journalists after the meeting, which held behind doors, Senate President Ahmed Lawan said the vice president briefed the lawmakers about his intention to run for president in 2023.

He said he and his colleagues wished Osinbajo good luck in the venture.

Lawan said, “We had dinner with the vice president to break the fast and thereafter, we had a brief interaction on our government and the vice president’s declaration to run for the president’s office,” he said.

“Naturally, the vice president told us he had expressed his interest and that he needed to consult with the Senate APC caucus.

“He wanted us to hear from his mouth and that we did; and he was seeking our support in whatever way we can at the appropriate time; and we wished the vice president good luck in this endeavour.”

Lawan assured that the Senate APC caucus and indeed, the National Assembly caucus of the APC, will continue to work very hard for the party to continue to provide “services to Nigerians”.

The Senate president added that the lawmakers will work hard to ensure that APC administrations are in place at the federal and states levels after the 2023 elections.

The ICIR reported on Monday that Osinbajo officially declared his intention to succeed Buhari.

In a message he posted on Twitter, Osinbajo said his experience as Nigeria’s vice president for seven years had given him the capacity to effectively lead the country.

He also called for the support of all Nigerians.