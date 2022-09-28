2023: Obi promises to end national grid collapse

THE presidential candidate of the Labour Party, Peter Obi, has promised to put an end to the issue of incessant national grid collapse if elected president in 2023.

Obi made this vow while reacting to the national grid collapse of Monday September 26.

In a statement tweeted today on his verified Twitter handle, Obi said, “The report of yet another national grid collapse is very disturbing to me, and is a reminder of the long rescue and recovery journey ahead of us. Effective power generation, transmission and distribution remain a national security issue.

“This also places power on the front burner of campaign and policy. Painfully, this latest episode is the 7th national grid collapse in 2022.”

The presidential candidate disclosed that the Obi-Datti team has, as part of its policy plan, put together a strategic plan to progressively scale up power generation and liberalise the transmission infrastructure in the country to ensure that Nigerians enjoy adequate and stable power supply from 2023 onwards.

“Power is critical to the development and sustainability of all sectors of the national economy. For us, power remains a top priority. Under my watch, national grid collapse will become a matter of history and a reference point for erstwhile administrations,” he added.

Obi has, however, not explained the approach he intends to adopt to tackle the intractable power supply problem afflicting the country if he becomes the president.

