2023: Obi seeks campaign donations from Nigerians

Harrison Edeh
Peter Obi and Yusuf Datti Ahmed, the Presidential and Vice Presidential Candidate of Labour Party.
THE presidential candidate of the Labour Party (LP), Peter Obi has made campaign fundraising accounts public with a plea to Nigerians to donate towards making the “New Nigeria Dream’ a reality.

Obi who released the account details via his official twitter handle – @PeterObi – appreciated the OBIdient Family and all supporters for their support.

The statement which Obi personally released reads:

“Fellow Nigerians, I thank every member of the OBIdient Family and every supporter for their immeasurable support in our march to a new Nigeria. We would not have gotten this far without your support.

“We call on you once again to donate to our campaign fundraising accounts attached, to help make the new Nigeria of our dreams a reality.

“Together we can do it. – PO.”

Harrison Edeh
hedeh@icirnigeria.org

Harrison Edeh is a journalist with the International Centre for Investigative Reporting, always determined to drive advocacy for good governance through holding public officials and businesses accountable.

