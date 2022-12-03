2023: Obi seeks campaign donations from Nigerians

THE presidential candidate of the Labour Party (LP), Peter Obi has made campaign fundraising accounts public with a plea to Nigerians to donate towards making the “New Nigeria Dream’ a reality.

Obi who released the account details via his official twitter handle – @PeterObi – appreciated the OBIdient Family and all supporters for their support.

The statement which Obi personally released reads:

“Fellow Nigerians, I thank every member of the OBIdient Family and every supporter for their immeasurable support in our march to a new Nigeria. We would not have gotten this far without your support.

“We call on you once again to donate to our campaign fundraising accounts attached, to help make the new Nigeria of our dreams a reality.

“Together we can do it. – PO.”