27.1 C
Abuja

AEPB seals Ministry of Works, Federal Character Commission, others over N10 billion debt

News
Bankole Abe
Advertisementspot_img

Related

Advertisement
Advertisement
1min read

THE Abuja Environmental Protection Board (AEPB) has sealed up some government offices, hotels, plazas and other business premises that have not cleared outstanding utility bills for waste collection.

The Director of the AEPB, Osilama Briamah, disclosed this to journalists in Abuja on Tuesday.

The offices sealed so far include the Federal Ministry of Works, Federal Character Commission, Merit House Maitama and Murg Plaza.

Briamah said the affected offices refused to pay for the services of the AEPB.

“We tried to negotiate to have a better way to achieve results, but there was no positive response; we gave them a payment plan, but many of them refused to take the opportunity seriously.

“The board then resorted to legal means to recover the debts. The board got court orders to seal the premises,” he said.

According to him, the exercise, which has just begun, will cover all public and private offices owing the board.

- Advertisement -

He further disclosed that a senior magistrate court sitting in Wuse II, Abuja, served the defendants with summons to appear before it on March 30, 2022.

But they failed to honour the court, according to him.

Also speaking on the issue, the Senior Special Assistant on Monitoring Inspection and Enforcement to the minister of FCT, Ikahro Attah, who led the enforcement team, said the operation followed the initiative put together by the minister of the Federal Capital Territory and the permanent secretary to recover the debts owed the AEPB.

Attah stated that the FCT Administration is worried about the high amount being owed the ministry and its agencies.

“FCT Administration needs enough funds to build infrastructure and keep the city running. The administration has decided to go after the ministries, parastatals, agencies and private individuals. We cannot wait to see government money tied down; it’s wrong for people not to pay for services rendered,” he said.

On Monday, The ICIR reported that the AEPB says it has concluded plans to seal up some government offices, hotels, plazas, and other business premises that have not cleared outstanding utility bills for waste collection.

Support the ICIR

We need your support to produce excellent
journalism at all times.

DONATE
Html code here! Replace this with any non empty raw html code and that's it.

If you or someone you know has a lead, tip or personal experience about this report, our WhatsApp line is open and confidential for a conversation

Advertisement

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

Support the ICIR

We need your support to produce excellent journalism at all times.

Donate
Advertisementspot_img
Advertisement

Recent

News

Femi Adesina, Garba Shehu have done a bad job as spokespersons – Kukah

CATHOLIC Bishop of the Diocese of Sokoto Matthew Hassan Kukah on Tuesday said Special...
Education

How a corps member executed multiple community projects for host community

OBIOMA Peace Mmuojama, 26,  was posted to carry out her National Youth Service Corps...
Elections

Suspend 2023 elections, set up interim govt, Afe Babalola tells Buhari

A Senior Advocate of Nigeria (SAN) Afe Babalola has urged President Muhammadu Buhari to...
News

Presidency replies Kukah, accuses cleric of hatred against Buhari

THE presidency has accused the Catholic Bishop of Sokoto Diocese Matthew Kukah of hatred...
Education

Chrisland School: Nigerians seek law to protect children against early Internet exposure

SOME Nigerians are demanding a special law to protect children against exposure to the...
Advertisement

Most Read

Nigerian mum, Chrisland Schools clash over alleged rape of pupil during Dubai games

Police commence investigation into alleged rape of Chrisland school pupil

INVESTIGATION: How corps members falsify medical documents, feign illness to bypass NYSC protocols

Russia’s ‘Satan 2’ nuclear missile NOT capable of destroying the whole world

Cristiano Ronaldo loses baby

2023: Call your supporters to order, Osinbajo has rights to contest as you –APC...

Illegal loan apps ignore Nigeria’s cyber laws, continue to shame customers

Has NFT become a money-making machine for digital artists?

Nigerian fintech companies shame, threaten customers for late payment of loans

2023 presidential election: Behold politicians being touted as Nigeria’s next messiahs

Advertisement

Subscribe to our newsletter

Advertisement
Previous articleFemi Adesina, Garba Shehu have done a bad job as spokespersons – Kukah

Help Desk

The ICIR can help

FOIA Help Desk

DATA Help Desk

Current Funding Partners

Strategic Partners

Pages

Projects

Resources

Support the ICIR

We need your support to produce excellent journalism at all times.

Donate

Newsletter Signup

Stay connected

© The ICIR | All rights reserved.