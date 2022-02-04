32.6 C
Abuja

Africa No Filter offers storytelling fellowship

Media Opportunities
Blessing Otoibhi
Africa No Filter
AFRICA No Filter (ANF), a donor collaborative working to shift stereotypical and harmful narratives within and about Africa, is inviting women journalists to its Storify Africa Fellowship.

The Storify Africa Fellowship aims at training, supporting, and building the capacity of young and emerging African storytellers to tell those stories.

In doing so, Fellows help organisations shift entrenched stereotypes, and highlight their impact in a way that avoids reinforcing damaging narratives about Africa.

The inaugural cohort of fellows will support a global philanthropic organisation in sharing stories related to their work in sexual and reproductive health and rights (SRHR) in Africa.

This campaign is called, “Let’s Talk about Sex: Changing the Narrative on SRHR.”

Women journalists across the African continent can apply for a storytelling fellowship.

ANF says fellows will develop the story concepts in collaboration with their cohort team, and bring them to life through their own robust research, in-depth interviews, detailed fact-finding, and other relevant avenues.

A monthly stipend of US$500 will be paid to each fellow for the duration of the three-month fellowship, which begins in February.

The submission of the application deadline is February 11, 2022. Interested applicants can apply here.

Blessing Otoibhi

If you or someone you know has a lead, tip or personal experience about this report, our WhatsApp line is open and confidential for a conversation

