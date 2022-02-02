Again, Buhari assures North-East residents of peace, stability

— 1 min read

PRESIDENT Muhammadu Buhari has again assured North-East residents of peace and stability in the months ahead, even as the region continues to be ravaged by terror attacks.

Buhari gave the assurance during the inauguration of the Presidential Committee on the Repatriation, Return and Resettlement of Internally Displaced Persons (IDPs) in the region on Wednesday.

He announced that his administration was embarking on a revised approach to address insurgency in the region and would not relent in ensuring a return to peace and normalcy.

Buhari said he was committed to his 2015 promise of restoring peace and development to the troubled region.

”To the people of the North-East, particularly the children and future of the North-East, we will never forget you. Your courage, sacrifice and endurance has been exemplary.

”I pledge to you that in the coming months you will begin to witness a shift away from a protracted insurgency to peace building, stabilization, and ultimately development in your respective communities as we embark on a revised approach to addressing this conflict,” Buhari said.

The committee, whose members were drawn from various ministries and parastatals across the country, was charged with developing and implementing a coordinated peace building and reconciliation programme that is culturally appropriate and community-driven.

The committee was also mandated to strengthen collaboration with key donors, development partners and private sector organisations that are critical to the mobilisation of resources and implementation of programmes in the region.

According to a statement signed by Presidential Spokesperson Femi Adesina, Buhari directed the committee to submit a monthly progress report as the first progress review meeting would be held in the first week of March 2022.

The president expressed appreciation to the United Nations Office for the Coordination of Humanitarian Affairs (UNOCHA) for support in the area of coordination of humanitarian actors and to the United Nations Development Programme (UNDP) regional stabilisation facility, which is providing support in the area of security and the rule of law.

Members of the committee include the Minister of Finance, Budget and National Planning; Attorney General of the Federation and Minister of Justice; Minister of Humanitarian Affairs, Disaster Management and Social Development; Minister of Interior; Minister of Foreign Affairs and Minister of Defense.

Others are the National Security Adviser; Inspector-General of Police; Chief of Defence Staff; Director General, State Security Services; Director-General, National Intelligence Agency; Director-General, North-East Development Commission; Federal Commissioner, National Commission for Refugees, Migrants and Internally Displaced Persons; Director-General, National Emergency Management Agency and the Chief of Defense Intelligence.