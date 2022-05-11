Scarcity of aviation fuel causing our flight delays – Dana Air

— 1 min read

DANA Air says it has been experiencing flight delays because of scarcity of aviation fuel across the airports in Nigeria.

In a statement titled, ‘Looming fuel scarcity’, issued today by its spokesman, Kingsley Ezenwa, the airline stressed its commitment to maintaining reliable flight schedules, and even promised competitive airfares for passengers.

Part of the statement read, “Unfortunately, we are again witnessing the scarcity of Jet A1 fuel across the airports in Nigeria, which has, in some cases, caused recent flight delays.

“Our commitment towards offering a convenient and reliable schedule has never been in doubt and has always been centred on setting new standards in customer experience and redefining air travel. This communication is to reassure you that we have the commitment of our fuel partners to service our requirements, and that we will continue to offer you competitive fares for your business and leisure travels.”

It also said it was committed to maintaining safety standards and operational efficiency.

Last week, the operators, on the platform of the Airlines Operators of Nigeria (AON), had threatened on May 6, 2022 to discontinue their services from Monday, May 9, 2022 owing to the high cost of aviation fuel.

The price of the fuel had spiralled to N700 a litre from N500, a situation airline operators cried would dangerously eat into their profit margins and could drive them out of business.

- Advertisement -

In a letter to the Minister of Aviation, Hadi Sirika, signed by its president, Abdulmunaf Yunusa Sarina, the AON declared that the airlines could no longer absorb the shocks of subsidising fuel for Nigerians.

The letter, endorsed by the chief executives of most of the domestic airlines, said the current cost of aviation fuel was affecting airlines’ profitability to the tune of 95 per cent.

The AON, however, called off the planned flights suspension on May, 8, 2022, to allow for fresh rounds of dialogue with the federal government in the hope of reaching an amicable solution.

Before the call-off, Ibom Air and Dana Airline had expressed their decision not to comply with the AON’s resolve to ground flights.

The issue of aviation fuel has been a nightmarish issue for most airlines this year. On March 9, 2022, Dana Air, Air Peace, Arik Air, Ibom Air and United Nigeria Airlines had announced their intention to disrupt domestic passenger flights due to the product.