Again, NLC threatens strike action over telecoms, electricity tariff hikes

THE Nigeria Labour Congress (NLC), has directed its affiliates to be on alert for a nationwide protest should the federal government fail to implement the telecommunication services charge as agreed.

It threatened to embark on a strike action should the government forcefully migrate electricity customers from lower bands to band A.

The National Executive Council decided this during its meeting in Yola, Adamawa State.

The meeting focused on the economic challenges facing Nigerians and workers and was aimed at inaugurating its compressed natural gas-driven mass transit buses for the Northeast zone.

In a communique released on Sunday, March 2, the NLC warned that any further increase in electricity tariff would be met with strong resistance.

It asked all industrial unions and progressive allies to be prepared for decisive mass action against anti-people policies if the government acted otherwise.

It said having extensively discussed the existential threats to the working class and the broader Nigerian masses, the NEC took the resolution.

“On the 35 per cent tariff hike in telecommunications services: NEC acknowledges the agreement reached on February 21, 2025, between the Nigeria Labour Congress and the Federal Government through the Joint 10-man committee, which reduced the initially proposed telecommunications tariff hike from 50 per cent to 35 per cent.

“However, congress remains vigilant, recognising the long history of infidelity. NEC categorically warns that should the implementation of the agreement on March 1, 2025, fsils, the National Administrative Council is mandated to immediately deploy all necessary instruments to enforce compliance in line with the February 10th, 2025 Central Working Committee directive,” the union stated.

The NLC had suspended its earlier planned nationwide protest against a 50 per cent hike in telecoms services and entered into a negotiation with the government, The ICIR reported.

Forceful migration of electricity customers to band A

On the migration of electricity consumers aimed at increasing tariff, the NEC unequivocally rejected the reclassification of electricity consumers by the Nigerian Electricity Regulatory Commission (NERC).

This plan which was disclosed by the minister of power, Adebayo Adelabu, on Thursday, February 27, seeks to forcefully migrate consumers from lower bands to A under the guise of service improvement while, in reality, imposing unjustified extortion on the masses.

“This systematic exploitation, sanctioned by the Ministry of Power, is nothing short of economic violence against the working class and the broader Nigerian populace.

“It is evident that the ruling elite, acting as enforcers of global monopoly capital, are determined to further deepen the misery of the Nigerian people through incessant tariff hikes, increased taxation, and relentless economic strangulation,” it said.

The committee noted that whereas inflation has soared, wages remain stagnant, and the cost of living has become unbearable, the ruling class continues to transfer the burden of their fiscal irresponsibility onto the already impoverished working masses.

“NEC-in-session warns that any attempt to announce further electricity tariff increases will be met with mass resistance. “Consequently, the congress resolved to immediately mobilise for a nationwide protest should the Ministry of Power and NERC proceed with their exploitative plan to further hike electricity tariffs under any guise.

“The NLC shall not stand idly by while the Nigerian people are subjected to the unholy machinations of capitalist profiteers and their state collaborators,” it warned.

The NEC also reaffirmed the historical responsibility of the working class to resist all forms of exploitation and oppression.

It called on all affiliates, industrial unions, and progressive allies to remain on high alert and fully prepared to engage in decisive mass action against all anti-people policies of the state.

“The Congress reiterates that no society can sustainably develop under a regime of corporate plunder and neoliberal enslavement. The Nigerian working people must, therefore, remain resolute, organised, and uncompromising in the collective struggle for a fair and equitable Nigeria where the dominance of fat cats at the expense of the masses will be greatly reduced to create a socioeconomic balance.”