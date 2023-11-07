Ajaero: NLC, TUC order shut down of power, airport in Imo

THE leadership of the Nigeria Labour Congress (NLC) and the Trade Union Congress (TUC) have declared a total strike in Imo State over the recent attack on NLC president Joe Ajaero in the state.

The unions also declared a total nationwide strike effective from Tuesday, November 14, 2023, over the attack if the Federal Government failed to meet its demand.

The unions announced the decision after an extraordinary National Executive Council meeting on Tuesday, November 7, in Abuja.

“The NEC-in-session orders the immediate withdrawal of services and shutdown of Imo State beginning midnight today. All workers and affiliates are expected to ensure compliance from wherever they are. All flights into and out of Imo state, fuel supplies, and electricity be stopped immediately as applicable. All public and private sector workers are to immediately down tools indefinitely.

“If our demands are still unmet, workers all over the federation shall join in withdrawing their services by midnight Tuesday, the 14th of November, 2023,” part of the communique released at the end of the meeting read.

The ICIR reports that the action will negatively affect the governorship election in the state scheduled for Saturday, November 11. The exercise will also be held in Bayelsa and Kogi states.

On Friday, November 3, the unions issued a five-day ultimatum to the Federal Government, demanding the replacement of the Imo Police Commissioner Mohammed Barde over his alleged involvement in the attack on Ajaero.

Although Governor Hope Uzodimma has stated that he had no hands in the assault on the labour leader, the unions blamed the attack on the governor, who is seeking re-election.

The unions also called for the arrest and prosecution of some of the governor’s aides and threatened to embark on a nationwide industrial action if their demands were not carried out.

Meanwhile, the Inspector General of Police (IGP) Kayode Egbetokun redeployed Barde on Sunday, November 5, shortly after the attack.

The ICIR reported how the NLC president was allegedly captured and brutalised during the workers’ protest in Imo State on Wednesday, November 1.

He was reportedly whisked away while addressing the workers at the NLC secretariat over their alleged maltreatment by the state government.

After his release by the Police, the NLC president emerged with a battered face and was quickly rushed to the Federal Medical Centre, Owerri, for medical attention.



