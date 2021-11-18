Another 95 stranded Nigerians repatriated from Libya

— 1 min read

THE National Emergency Management Agency (NEMA) on Wednesday received 95 stranded Nigerians returned to the country from Libya through the Assisted Voluntary Return and Reintegration (AVRR) programme of the International Organization for Migration (IOM).

This announcement is coming barely two weeks after the first batch of 163 illegal Nigerian migrants, including women and children, were repatriated by the IOM.

Acting Coordinator of the Lagos Territorial Office of NEMA Ibrahim Farinloye, who received the returnees, assured them of the government’s readiness to provide an enabling environment to achieve their potentials.

Other government agencies that received the returnees at the airport include the Port Health Unit of the Federal Ministry of Health, the National Commission for Resilience, Migration and IDPs and the Nigerian Immigration Service.

The stranded Nigerians who arrived at the Murtala Muhammed International Airport Lagos on Tuesday night were made up of 60 male adults, 29 female adults, three male and one female teenager, with two infants (one male and one male the other female).

IOM’s voluntary return programme is a comprehensive approach to migration management to ensure the orderly and humane return and reintegration of migrants who are unable or unwilling to remain in host or transit countries and wish to return voluntarily to their countries of origin.

Apart from stranded migrants, other beneficiaries of this programme include individuals whose application for asylum was rejected or withdrawn, victims of trafficking and other vulnerable groups, including unaccompanied migrant children or those with health-related needs.

A total of 258 stranded Nigerians have been deported from Libya this month.