21.6 C
Abuja

APGA declares three-day fasting over death of two lawmakers

Featured NewsNews
Nurudeen AKEWUSHOLA
Advertisement

Related

Advertisement
Advertisement

NATIONAL Chairman of All Progressives Grand Alliance (APGA) Victor Oye, has called on all party members to embark on fervent prayer and fasting over the death of two members of Anambra State House of Assembly in a space of three months.

It would be recalled that the Majority Leader of the House, Nnamdi Okafor, died in a hotel in Sandton City, Johannesburg, while on a legislative retreat in South Africa.

Okafor, a second term legislator, came into the State Assembly in 2015 on the APGA platform.

Also, in May, gunmen abducted and then beheaded Okechukwu Okoye, a lawmaker representing Aguata 2 Constituency in the House of Assembly.

Okoye was killed on 21 May with his aide, Cyril Chiegboka, six days after they were abducted along Aguluigbo Road, in Anaocha Local Government Area of the state.

Their deaths have reduced the number of the lawmakers to 28

Reacting to this development in a press statement on Thursday, APGA national chairman Oye urged all members to embark on three-day fasting and prayer for peace, growth and development in the House and in the party ahead of the 2023 elections.

- Advertisement -

“The times in which we have found ourselves are perilous and call for constant prayer, self-examination and penance”, the statement quoted Oye as saying.

He called on the leadership of the Anambra State House of Assembly to join in the prayer and fasting as “I see God doing something new in the House soon”.

Oye expressed his condolence to Anambra State governor Charles Soludo, the Speaker of the House, Uche Okafor and all the members on the death of the Majority Leader.

He equally prayed God to grant the soul of the deceased eternal repose in heaven.

Author profile
Nurudeen AKEWUSHOLA
Author Page

Nurudeen Akewushola is an investigative reporter and fact-checker with The ICIR. He believes in-depth investigative reporting is the key to social justice and good governance. You can shoot him an email via nyahaya@icirnigeria.org and @NurudeenAkewus1 on Twitter.

Support the ICIR

We invite you to support us to continue the work we do.

Your support will strengthen journalism in Nigeria and help sustain our democracy.

DONATE

[molongui_author_box]

If you or someone you know has a lead, tip or personal experience about this report, our WhatsApp line is open and confidential for a conversation

Advertisement

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

Support the ICIR

We need your support to produce excellent journalism at all times.

Donate
Advertisement

Recent

Crime

EFCC arraigns Cubana manager over alleged $164,000.00 money laundering case

THE Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC) has arraigned Lucky Uchechukwu Ndukwe, a Manager...
News

2023: We won’t collapse our structure for any political party — NNPP

The New Nigeria Peoples Party (NNPP) has dismissed speculations that it intends to collapse...
News

2023: Buhari will only support APC candidates — Presidency

THE Presidency has said only candidates presented by the All Progressives Congress (APC) would...
Environment

AbdulRazaq flags off HYPPADEC erosion project in Kwara

By Dare Akogun GOVERNOR of Kwara State AbdulRahman AbdulRazaq on Wednesday flagged off the construction...
Education

[INVESTIGATION] Cross River government awards 40 contracts worth over N6.9 billion in violation of procurement law

By Archibong Jeremiah Godswill Eteng, a native of Nko community in Yakurr Local Government Area...
Advertisement

Most Read

Advertisement

Subscribe to our newsletter

Advertisement
Previous articleEFCC arraigns Cubana manager over alleged $164,000.00 money laundering case

Help Desk

The ICIR can help

FOIA Help Desk

DATA Help Desk

Current Funding Partners

Strategic Partners

Pages

Projects

Resources

Support the ICIR

We need your support to produce excellent journalism at all times.

Donate

Newsletter Signup

Stay connected

© The ICIR | All rights reserved.