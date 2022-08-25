APGA declares three-day fasting over death of two lawmakers

NATIONAL Chairman of All Progressives Grand Alliance (APGA) Victor Oye, has called on all party members to embark on fervent prayer and fasting over the death of two members of Anambra State House of Assembly in a space of three months.

It would be recalled that the Majority Leader of the House, Nnamdi Okafor, died in a hotel in Sandton City, Johannesburg, while on a legislative retreat in South Africa.

Okafor, a second term legislator, came into the State Assembly in 2015 on the APGA platform.

Also, in May, gunmen abducted and then beheaded Okechukwu Okoye, a lawmaker representing Aguata 2 Constituency in the House of Assembly.

Okoye was killed on 21 May with his aide, Cyril Chiegboka, six days after they were abducted along Aguluigbo Road, in Anaocha Local Government Area of the state.

Their deaths have reduced the number of the lawmakers to 28

Reacting to this development in a press statement on Thursday, APGA national chairman Oye urged all members to embark on three-day fasting and prayer for peace, growth and development in the House and in the party ahead of the 2023 elections.

- Advertisement -

“The times in which we have found ourselves are perilous and call for constant prayer, self-examination and penance”, the statement quoted Oye as saying.

He called on the leadership of the Anambra State House of Assembly to join in the prayer and fasting as “I see God doing something new in the House soon”.

Oye expressed his condolence to Anambra State governor Charles Soludo, the Speaker of the House, Uche Okafor and all the members on the death of the Majority Leader.

He equally prayed God to grant the soul of the deceased eternal repose in heaven.