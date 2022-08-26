23.6 C
Abuja

How the Igbo culture is gaining acceptance in the US state of Minnesota

Oghenekevwe Uchechukwu
Mortgage Compliance and Risk Management, Fidelis Akonu and his family. Source: Instagram@Umunnemn
FOR nearly three decades, the Igbo ethnic majority group from South-East Nigeria has colourfully celebrated its rich cultural heritage in faraway Minnesota, the United States, which is home to more than 13, 000 Nigerians.

The event, usually organised in August by the Umunne Cultural Association, reveals a deep sense of identity and seeks to unite and educate Igbo families and Minnesotans about the Igbo culture, art, music and values.

The event this year featured the Ada Igbo Beauty Pageant during a gala night on August 12 at the Banquets of Minnesota and the Igbo Festival (IgboFest) celebration on August 13 at the North Hennepin Community College in Brooklyn Park, themed: “Creating Cultural Awareness for the next Generation”.

The Bende war dance group of Umunne in Minnesota.
Source: Instagram@Umunnemn

In recognising the event, Governor of Minnesota Tim Walz, enumerated the contributions of the Igbo ethnic group in education, arts, volunteering and good culture sharing with Minnesotans.

“Igbos in Minnesota are working to ensure the sustainability of Igbo culture by creating cultural awareness for the next generation.

“Now, therefore, I, Tim Walz, Governor of Minnesota, do hereby proclaim Saturday, August 13, 2022 as IGBO DAY,” the governor declared.

In her remarks as a special guest of the event, former Nigerian Ambassador to the Kingdom of Spain Bianca Ojukwu paid a glowing tribute to the giant strides of Igbos living in Minnesota and enjoined them to continue to promote the cultural values of the group and transmit the same to their offspring.

Ojukwu noted that the ancestral Igbo language, norms and traditions had shaped their sense of identity as a people and created a sense of belonging and collective pride.

The annual event brings together thousands of attendees looking to try African delicacies, enjoy a variety of dance performances and processions, shop for beautiful African arts, jewelry, and apparel, as well as network.

In another development, the House of Representatives member for Minnesota Esther Agbaje, who is Nigerian, will be seeking re-election through the ballots on November 8.

Oghenekevwe Uchechukwu

