Army rescues three kidnap victims in Birnin Gwari

THE Nigerian army has rescued some victims from a gang of armed kidnappers in Manini village, along Pole Wire – Birnin Gwari road, Birnin Gwari Local Government Area (LGA) of Kaduna State.

According to a statement by Director Army Public Relations, Onyema Nwachukwu, the rescue team was led by the General Officer Commanding (GOC) 1 Division, Taoreed Lagbaja.

Lagbaja, accompanied by a team of commanders and operatives, rescued three kidnap victims while on an operational and inspection tour in Kaduna State on Thursday, according to the statement.

“The GOC and his team rescued the victims from a group of armed kidnappers in Manini village, along Pole Wire – Birnin Gwari road, Birnin Gwari Local Government Area of Kaduna state.

“The Kidnappers had abducted the victims and were taking off when they were confronted by the GOC’s team.

“The hot exchange of fire that followed subdued the kidnappers, compelling them to scamper in disarray with gunshot wounds into the nearby forest, abandoning their abductees,” the Army said in the statement.

The Army said the rescued victims, comprising two adult males and an elderly woman, have been conveyed to Kaduna, where they are currently receiving medical attention.

The Birnin-Gwari LGA of Kaduna State is reportedly occupied by terrorists and bandits who exercise full authority over the locals.

In July, Governor Nasir El-Rufai of Kaduna state reportedly wrote the President, Muhammadu Buhari, stating that the terrorists controlling the Birnin-Gwari territory have established and are running a “parallel government” in his state.