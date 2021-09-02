24.7 C
Abuja

Six Anambra lawmakers ditch APGA for APC

FeaturedNews
Amos ABBA
File photo for used for illustration

Related

SIX members of the All Progressives Grand Alliance (APGA), serving in the Anambra State House of Assembly have switched allegiance to the All Progressives Congress (APC).

The lawmakers were received by Chairman APC Caretaker and Extraordinary Convention Planning Committee and Yobe state Governor Mai Mala Buni at a brief ceremony at the Imo Governors Lodge.

The six members include Nonso Okafor, representing Nnewi North, Timothy Ifedioramma, representing Njikoka 1, Cater Umeoduagu, representing Aguata 1, Lawrence Ezeudu, representing Dumekofia, Arthur Chiekwu, representing Idemmih North and Edward Ibuzo, representing Onitsha North 2.

This is coming on the heels of the defection of former Minister of Aviation, Stella Oduah, currently representing Anambra North Senatorial District at the National Assembly from the Peoples Democratic Party, PDP, to the APC.

Speaking at the event, Buni said the defection of the Assembly members to the APC is a reflection of the people’s warmth towards the party.

“Mere looking at what is happening, especially now that so prominent and serving state lawmakers have started joining, the grassroots is moving and Anambra people are moving to the APC,” he said.

Imo State Governor Hope Uzodinma said the people of the South-East people are committed to national politics and to be a component of the Nigerian state.

He was confident that his party would win the November 6, Anambra state governorship election.

- Advertisement -

Others at the event include the Governors of Lagos, Osun, Kogi, and Imo states.

The defectors said the All Progressives Congress is a preferred political party in Nigeria and promised to mobilise support towards victory.

In August, a former senator in the state and member of the Board of Trustees of the PDP, Joy Emodi also defected to the APC.

Author

- Advertisement -
- Advertisement -
Advertisement
Amos ABBAhttps://www.icirnigeria.org/
Amos Abba is a journalist with the International Center for Investigative Reporting, ICIR, who believes that courageous investigative reporting is the key to social justice and accountability in the society.

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

Recent

Featured News

Secondus may go the Oshiomhole way as ward suspends PDP national chairman

IN a development that mirrored the chain of events that preceded the removal of...
Conflict and Security

Over a year after The ICIR report, FG launches register for missing persons

MORE than a year after the International Centre for Investigative Reporting (ICIR) report, the...
News

Six Anambra lawmakers ditch APGA for APC

SIX members of the All Progressives Grand Alliance (APGA), serving in the Anambra State...
Media News

ICIR Editor, 19 others selected for Al Academy programme

THE Editor of International Centre for Investigative Reporting, Ajibola Amzat has been selected amongst...
News

Buhari sacks ministers of agriculture, power, reshuffles cabinet

NIGERIA'S President Muhammadu Buhari, on Wednesday, sacked the Minister of Agriculture and Rural Development...
Advertisement

Most Read

Advertisement

Subscribe to our newsletter

Advertisement
Previous articleICIR Editor, 19 others selected for Al Academy programme
Next articleOver a year after The ICIR report, FG launches register for missing persons

Help Desk

The ICIR can help

FOIA Help Desk

DATA Help Desk

Current Funding Partners

Strategic Partners

Pages

Projects

Recources

Support the ICIR

We need your support to produce excellent journalism at all times.

Donate

Newsletter Signup

- Advertisement -

Stay connected

© The ICIR | All rights reserved.