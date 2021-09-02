Six Anambra lawmakers ditch APGA for APC

The lawmakers were received by Chairman APC Caretaker and Extraordinary Convention Planning Committee and Yobe state Governor Mai Mala Buni at a brief ceremony at the Imo Governors Lodge.

The six members include Nonso Okafor, representing Nnewi North, Timothy Ifedioramma, representing Njikoka 1, Cater Umeoduagu, representing Aguata 1, Lawrence Ezeudu, representing Dumekofia, Arthur Chiekwu, representing Idemmih North and Edward Ibuzo, representing Onitsha North 2.

This is coming on the heels of the defection of former Minister of Aviation, Stella Oduah, currently representing Anambra North Senatorial District at the National Assembly from the Peoples Democratic Party, PDP, to the APC.

Speaking at the event, Buni said the defection of the Assembly members to the APC is a reflection of the people’s warmth towards the party.

“Mere looking at what is happening, especially now that so prominent and serving state lawmakers have started joining, the grassroots is moving and Anambra people are moving to the APC,” he said.

Imo State Governor Hope Uzodinma said the people of the South-East people are committed to national politics and to be a component of the Nigerian state.

He was confident that his party would win the November 6, Anambra state governorship election.

Others at the event include the Governors of Lagos, Osun, Kogi, and Imo states.

The defectors said the All Progressives Congress is a preferred political party in Nigeria and promised to mobilise support towards victory.

In August, a former senator in the state and member of the Board of Trustees of the PDP, Joy Emodi also defected to the APC.

