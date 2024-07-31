ASUU, ASUP shun planned nationwide protest

THE Academic Staff Union of Universities (ASUU) and the Academic Staff Union of Polytechnics (ASUP), have distanced themselves from the planned nationwide #EndBadGovernance protest, commencing tomorrow, August 1.

Both unions told The ICIR in separate interviews that lectures would continue in their respective institutions and would not be involved in the protest.

The ICIR reports that some Nigerians, along with a group led by former presidential candidate, Omoyele Sowore, have been mobilising for nationwide protests scheduled for August 1 to 10.

The posts and tweets on the protest carry different hashtags, ranging from #RevolutionNow, #EndBadGovernanceInNigeria, #TakeItBack, #DaysofRage and #TinubuMustGo.

The organisers are planning to protest for various reasons including poor governance and economic hardships.

Since the emergence of President Bola Tinubu, there has been unprecedented inflation, with the market prices of food snowballing and more citizens pushed into poverty.

On Monday, July 15, the country’s National Bureau of Statistics (NBS) released the July inflation figures, reporting that headline inflation rose to 34.19 per cent in June from 33.95 per cent in May.

Food inflation, the major driver of the pressure, increased to 40.80 per cent in June from 40.33 per cent in May.

This sustained hardship has led many citizens planning to take to the streets, to demand immediate action from the government to address the crises, which include insecurity in several parts of the nation.

Meanwhile, some state actors, including the presidency, military, SSS, and police, have pressured the protest organisers to suspend the plan.

Speaking on the protest, the chairman of ASUU, Emmanuel Osodeke, a professor, said while the union was aware of the protest, it would not participate in it.

“As a union, nobody has consulted us, so we are not involved in any protest process because we are not consulted or informed. When we get there, we will know. We don’t control the students, students have their union,” Osodeke said.

Similarly, the ASUP chairman, Shammah S. Kpanja, distanced the union from the protest.

He emphasised that ASUP was not organising or supporting the protest and had no intention of joining it.

“ASUP has nothing to do with the protest. We are not organising any protest and we have not organised a protest. We don’t intend to organise any protests. We don’t even know who is organising the protest. As far as we are concerned, we are not part of that. We have not directed anybody to go on protest, anybody going protest is going on their own,” the chairman said.

Kpanja, however, appealed to Nigerians to shun the protest, as according to him, it would worsen the already economic hardship Nigerians are going through.

“Protest is a fundamental human right, but if there is going to be a protest, it is supposed to be organised. We supposed to know who are the organisers of the protest. Some people were supposed to take ownership of the protest.

“As far as I am concerned, I know that everybody is facing untold hardships, we are suffering the means of end but I believe protest for now, I don’t see it as a way of solving the problem rather than a way of worsening the problem. Some people may hijack this situation to unleash a lot of terror on some people,” he added.

NANS distance from protest

Earlier, the National Association of Nigerian Students (NANS) had pledged to shun the protest.

NANS National President, Lucky Emonefe, in a statement on Wednesday, July 24, called on all of its members across the country to reject any enticement to join the groups it described as economic saboteurs to inflict more hardships on the citizens.

He said: “We found it necessary to address the pressing concerns and burning contemporary issues affecting our beloved country and, most importantly, the students community.

“Firstly, NANS acknowledges the significant hardship being experienced by citizens across Nigeria due to the implementation of recent reforms and policies by the government.

“These measures, though aimed at steering our nation towards sustainable development, have undoubtedly brought about economic challenges that have impacted every Nigerian household. We understand the frustrations and difficulties the citizens are facing, and we are deeply empathetic to the plight of all Nigerians.