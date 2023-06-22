21.1 C
Abuja
Bendel Insurance win Federation Cup, end 28 years trophy drought

Dotun OMISAKIN
2023 winner of the Federation Cup, Bayelsa Queens, celebrating their victory at Stephen Keshi Stadium in Asaba, Delta state. Photo credit: Nigerian Women Football League, NWFL twitter handle
BENDEL Insurance has emerged winner of Nigeria’s oldest soccer competition, the Federation Cup, after they pipped Enugu Rangers 1-0 at the Stephen Keshi Stadium, Asaba, Delta state.

Imade Osarenkhoe’s lone goal, converted from the spot at the death of the first half, gave the Edo state team their fourth Federation Cup, which they won last in 1980.

    They won the title (formerly known as the Challenge Cup) in 1972, 1978, and 1980, and 15 years later, in 1995 precisely, they won the West African Football Club Championship.

    Bendel Insurance will receive the prize money and would also be representing Nigeria in the CAF Confederation Cup next season.

    Bayelsa Queens clinch title in Women category

    Also, in the women’s category, Bayelsa Queens emerged as the 2023 champions of the Federation Cup.

    They defeated former champions Rivers Angels 4-2 via a penalty shootout to claim their fifth title after a goalless affair in regulation time at the Stephen Keshi Stadium, Asaba, Delta State.

     

    Dotun OMISAKIN

