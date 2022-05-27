31.4 C
British Council offers future of journalism conference

Blessing Otoibhi
1min read

FUTURE News Worldwide 2022, organised by the British Council and media partners, is inviting registration to its journalism conference.

The virtual event is slated for July 12, 2022 to July 14, 2022.

The programme aims to help young people develop journalism skills and establish the United Kingdom as a global leader in the nurturing of young journalists and media figures.

Undergraduate and graduate students aged 18 to 25 years who are committed to a career in journalism can apply to attend this conference.

This year’s theme is ‘Building the Skills, Support and Resilience Needed for Journalism to Meet the Challenges of a Changed World.’

Candidates can come from any region of the world but must speak English at IELTS 6.5 or above.

The deadline for the registration is June 12, 2022. Interested applicants can apply here.

