30.1 C
Abuja

Buhari orders security agencies to rescue kidnapped victims unhurt

Conflict and SecurityDefence
Bankole Abe
Advertisementspot_img

Related

Advertisement
Advertisement
1min read

PRESIDENT Muhammadu Buhari has issued fresh orders to heads of security agencies to rescue all passengers abducted in the Kaduna train attack and other persons still being held hostage across the country.

National Security Adviser (NSA) Babagana Munguno disclosed that Buhari gave the order at a meeting of the National Security Council in the Presidential Villa, Abuja, on Thursday.

The NSA said Buhari expressed displeasure and sadness over the activities of bandits, terrorists and kidnappers across the country.

“The President spoke about his sadness in respect of recent security challenges and developments we have had in the country, in particular the incident in which several Nigerians lost their lives with many more taken into captivity by criminals and bandits.

“Not just those that were captured during the last Kaduna–bound train incident but those that have been in captivity in other parts of the country.

“The President has directed all the operational and intelligence elements to rescue all of these innocent people immediately and unhurt. This is the basis on which other issues were discussed.

“The Chief of Defence Staff, the Service Chiefs and the Inspector General of Police (IGP) all briefed the President on occurrences in their respective organisations,” the NSA said.

- Advertisement -

Monguno added that he also made recommendations on how to address security challenges in the country.

“I submitted a memo to Council, and my recommendations are being looked into by the President.

“My recommendations are wide-ranging, and they touch on all aspects of security, starting with the level of security of our land borders as well as within the country itself.

“It has to be contained collectively by both the Armed Forces and constabulary forces, but the intelligence agencies have also been directed to enhance the acquisition of intelligence,” he said.

The Inspector-General of Police Usman Alkali, promised that security will be beefed up across the country before, during and after the forthcoming gubernatorial elections in Osun and Ekiti as well as the 2023 general elections.

“We are hopeful, and we believe the narrative will change for the better in terms of securing the country to enable us to conduct both the staggered and general elections,” the IGP assured.

The ICIR reported that Buhari met with heads of Nigeria’s security agencies on Thursday.

- Advertisement -

The meeting initially scheduled for April 19 came a week after the National Council of State also deliberated on the security challenges in the country.

Support the ICIR

We need your support to produce excellent
journalism at all times.

DONATE

[molongui_author_box]

If you or someone you know has a lead, tip or personal experience about this report, our WhatsApp line is open and confidential for a conversation

Advertisement

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

Support the ICIR

We need your support to produce excellent journalism at all times.

Donate
Advertisementspot_img
Advertisement

Recent

News

Again, World Bank warns Nigeria over complications in keeping PMS subsidies, multiple exchange rates

THE World Bank has again warned the Nigerian government on the dangers of keeping...
Business and Economy

CBN committed to reducing Nigeria’s demand for forex – Emefiele

...COVID-19 responsible for Nigeria's huge debt - Finance Minister THE Central Bank of Nigeria Governor...
Crime

NDLEA gives reasons for invading Abuja hotel

THE National Drug Law Enforcement Agency (NDLEA) said its operatives raided and sealed Diplomatic...
News

2023: PDP slams APC over N100 million fee for presidential election nomination form

THE Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) has slammed the ruling All Progressives Congress (APC) over...
Factcheck

Beware! Claim that Adeleke is giving each Nigerian N10,000 campaign funds is FALSE

A CLAIM retrieved from a WhatsApp group said that a  former senator, Ademola Adeleke,...
Advertisement

Most Read

Russia’s ‘Satan 2’ nuclear missile NOT capable of destroying the whole world

Nigerian fintech companies shame, threaten customers for late payment of loans

Illegal loan apps ignore Nigeria’s cyber laws, continue to shame customers

Nigerian mum, Chrisland Schools clash over alleged rape of pupil during Dubai games

2023: Presidential aspirants to pay N40 million as PDP begins sale of nomination forms...

Number of APC presidential aspirants rises as Umahi tells Buhari he is in 2023...

2023 presidential election: Behold politicians being touted as Nigeria’s next messiahs

‘Akindele lied that I failed so he could sleep with me’ ― OAU sex-for-mark...

Sierra-Leo​nean Doctor Dies Of Ebola At A US hospital

No one can claim millions of votes again in Nigeria – Buhari

Advertisement

Subscribe to our newsletter

Advertisement
Previous articleAgain, World Bank warns Nigeria over complications in keeping PMS subsidies, multiple exchange rates

Help Desk

The ICIR can help

FOIA Help Desk

DATA Help Desk

Current Funding Partners

Strategic Partners

Pages

Projects

Resources

Support the ICIR

We need your support to produce excellent journalism at all times.

Donate

Newsletter Signup

Stay connected

© The ICIR | All rights reserved.