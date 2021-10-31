Buhari travels to Glasgow for COP26 Paris Peace Agreement

— 2 mins read

PRESIDENT Muhammadu Buhari on Sunday depart Abuja for Glasgow, Scotland to attend the 26th Conference of Parties (COP26).

He will be attending the UN conference with the Minister of Foreign Affairs, Geoffrey Onyeama, Minister of State for Environment, Sharon Ikeazor, the National Security Adviser, Maj.-Gen. Babagana Monguno (Rtd) and Director-General, National Intelligence Agency, Amb. Ahmed Rufai Abubakar.

Buhari’s Senior Special Assistant on Media and Publicity Garba Shehu, in a statement on Sunday, said the president would deliver statement at the High-Level segment for Heads of State and Government Tuesday, November 2.

He would from there attend the Paris Peace forum 2021, the fourth edition to be hosted by the French President, Emmanuel Macron.

Hosted by the United Kingdom in partnership with Italy, the Buhari’s address would highlight Nigeria’s key priorities and actions designed to tackle climate change.

It would also include progress on the country’s transition to a low carbon economy, consistent with achieving the Paris Climate Agreement.

“Given Nigeria’s leading role in taking climate action and as a signatory to the Paris Agreement, COP 26 will afford a unique opportunity for the Nigerian delegation to work with other parties to make progress on the main goals of the conference including securing global net-zero by mid-century and keeping 1.5C within reach; adapting to protect communities and natural habitats as well as mobilising the much-needed finances to meet the set targets.

“In Glasgow, President Buhari will participate in some side-line events hosted by US President Joe Biden and French President Emmanuel Macron,” he stated.

The conference would, however, offer opportunity to all parties to accelerate action towards the Paris Agreement as well as the UN Framework Convention on Climate Change.

Meanwhile, Shehu informed that President Buhari would from there travel to Paris, France on a visit to Macron.

The trip, according to the statement, was to reciprocate an earlier one to Nigeria by the French President.

Delegates expected at the Paris peace forums would include heads of state and government, the chief executive officers of major multinationals, as well as several civil society actors, gathering to advance concrete solutions to challenges posed by the COVID-19 pandemic and to improve global governance in times of COVID-19.

“The Summit will focus on spurring a more solid and inclusive recovery by addressing the various gaps in global governance, offering initiatives to better tend to the global commons, and putting forward new principles of action for the post-COVID world.

“While the president is in Paris, the Nigerian government will organize the Nigeria-Paris Forum. The event is expected to pull a crowd of Nigerian and French investors, government and business leaders, diplomats, and the media in the hope of showcasing opportunities on both sides as well as bringing enlightenment to bear on the prevailing security, economic, and investment climate in Nigeria.

President Buhari is expected back in the country after the engagements, the president aide said.