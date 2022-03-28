Carter Center offers fellowships for mental health journalism

— 1 min read

The Carter Center is inviting applications for its Rosalynn Carter Fellowships for Mental Health Journalism.

The programme aims to train reporters covering mental illness.

Eight United States candidates will be selected for the year-long journalism fellowship starting in September 2022, which includes a US$10,000 stipend, training and networking opportunities. Selected international journalists are awarded a comparable stipend.

Journalists in the United States, Latin America, Qatar and the United Arab Emirates are encouraged to apply for the program.

Fellows should have at least three years of experience in print or electronic journalism writing, reporting, editing, producing, filmmaking and be citizens or legal residents of the United States, Qatar, the United Arab Emirates, or any country in Latin America.

Applicants must provide a resume, objectives for the fellowship and project description, samples of professional work and three letters of recommendation.

The deadline for the submission of the application is April 6, 2022. Recommendation letters must be submitted by April 20, 2022. Interested applicants can apply here.