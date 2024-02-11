CASW seeks entries for 2024 science reporting awards

COUNCIL for the Advancement of Science Writing (CASW) is currently seeking entries and nominations for the 2024 Sharon Begley Science Reporting Award.

This award will recognise and reward reporting and writing by a science journalist with unwavering passion, skill, moral clarity and a commitment to mentorship with the body of work defined as print, audio, video, and online reporting on science, health/medicine, environment, mathematics and technology.

It is open to working journalists working for at least eight to ten years, including significant experience in science journalism, or provide equivalent evidence of commitment to the field with a grant of US$20,000 to execute a substantial reporting project.

Interested applicants should send three to five published clips or other work samples demonstrating their best work in science journalism. Applicants must submit a proposal for a reporting and writing project alongside the prize grant.

Journalists living and working anywhere worldwide are eligible if they have published in news outlets that reach a global audience.

The deadline for application is April 30. Interested applicants may apply here.