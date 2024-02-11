CASW seeks entries for 2024 science reporting awards

Reading time: Less than 1 mins
Media Opportunities
CASW logo
CASW logo
Itoro ETUKUDO
Itoro ETUKUDO

COUNCIL for the Advancement of Science Writing (CASW) is currently seeking entries and nominations for the 2024 Sharon Begley Science Reporting Award.

This award will recognise and reward reporting and writing by a science journalist with unwavering passion, skill, moral clarity and a commitment to mentorship with the body of work defined as print, audio, video, and online reporting on science, health/medicine, environment, mathematics and technology.

It is open to working journalists working for at least eight to ten years, including significant experience in science journalism, or provide equivalent evidence of commitment to the field with a grant of US$20,000 to execute a substantial reporting project.


    Read also:

    Interested applicants should send three to five published clips or other work samples demonstrating their best work in science journalism. Applicants must submit a proposal for a reporting and writing project alongside the prize grant.

    Journalists living and working anywhere worldwide are eligible if they have published in news outlets that reach a global audience.

    The deadline for application is April 30. Interested applicants may apply here.

    Itoro ETUKUDO

    Join the ICIR WhatsApp channel for in-depth reports on the economy, politics and governance, and investigative reports.

    CLICK HERE

    Support the ICIR

    We invite you to support us to continue the work we do.

    Your support will strengthen journalism in Nigeria and help sustain our democracy.

    DONATE

    If you or someone you know has a lead, tip or personal experience about this report, our WhatsApp line is open and confidential for a conversation

    LEAVE A REPLY

    Please enter your comment!
    Please enter your name here


    Support the ICIR

    We need your support to produce excellent journalism at all times.

    Donate

    -Advertisement-

    Most read

    Current Funding Partners

    Strategic Partners

    PPDC

    The ICIR is a member of

    Projects

    Pages

    Resources

    Support the ICIR

    We need your support to produce excellent journalism at all times.

    Donate

    Newsletter Signup

    Stay connected

    © The ICIR | All rights reserved.