Col Amanda Azubuike NOT highest-ranking female in US Military

Several blogs in Nigeria reported that a Colonel, Amanda Azubuike is the highest-ranking female in the US Military.

Some of the blog posts archived here and here also stated she is the United States Southern Command Chief of Public Affairs and the Spokesperson.

The claim

A Colonel, Amanda Azubuike, is the highest-ranking female in the US Military.

The findings

Findings by The FactCheckHub show that the claim is false.

There are women in the US Military with ranks higher than a Colonel.

For instance, Laura Jane Richardson, the incumbent commander of United States Southern Command, is female and a four-star General.

She was sworn-in in October 2021.

There is Lorna Mahlock, who is a Brigadier General. She was the first black woman nominated for promotion as a Brigadier General in the United States Marine Corps.



Therefore, a Colonel which is a lower rank in comparison cannot be the highest-ranking female.

Furthermore, as of December 24, the website of the U.S. Southern Command has a Colonel, Manny Ortiz, listed as Chief of Public Affairs and not Amanda Azubuike.

The verdict

The claim in the blogs circulating in Nigeria that a Colonel, Amanda Azubuike is the highest-ranking female in the US military is FALSE.