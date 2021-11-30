The Michael Elliott Award for Excellence in African Storytelling is now accepting 2022 entries

— 1 min read

THE International Center for Journalists (ICFJ), the ONE Campaign, and the family of Michael Elliott are inviting applications for the 2022 Michael Elliott Award for Excellence in African Storytelling.

The award recognises promising journalists for their outstanding work covering and telling stories on the continent.

The partners says this year, the award will go to two winners who have published groundbreaking work between December 1, 2020, and December 1, 2021, among other eligibility criteria.

The two winners will receive a cash prize, a $1,000 reporting grant, and a crystal award.

One of the winners will complete a two-week internship at The Economist‘s headquarters in London, UK, while the second winner will spend time in U.S. newsrooms in Washington D.C., and New York City.

The organisers say the award is a result of a dream Michael had in 2016 to establish an award that would bring together his belief in great journalism, with his commitment to progress in Africa.

”The award is designed to help advance the work of each of its winners, who are selected by an international jury that includes media leaders from Africa, the US, and the UK.”

The deadline for the submission of the application is January 30, 2022. Interested journalists can apply here.