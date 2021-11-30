34.8 C
Abuja

The Michael Elliott Award for Excellence in African Storytelling is now accepting 2022 entries

Media Opportunities
Blessing Otoibhi
Opportunity Desk Michael Elliott Award for Excellence in African Storytelling 2019 | Opportunity Desk
Opportunity Desk Michael Elliott Award for Excellence in African Storytelling 2019 | Opportunity Desk

Related

1min read

THE International Center for Journalists (ICFJ), the ONE Campaign, and the family of Michael Elliott are inviting applications for the 2022 Michael Elliott Award for Excellence in African Storytelling.

The award recognises promising journalists for their outstanding work covering and telling stories on the continent.

The partners says this year, the award will go to two winners who have published groundbreaking work between December 1, 2020, and December 1, 2021, among other eligibility criteria.

The two winners will receive a cash prize, a $1,000 reporting grant, and a crystal award.

One of the winners will complete a two-week internship at The Economist‘s headquarters in London, UK, while the second winner will spend time in U.S. newsrooms in Washington D.C., and New York City.

The organisers say the award is a result of a dream Michael had in 2016 to establish an award that would bring together his belief in great journalism, with his commitment to progress in Africa.

”The award is designed to help advance the work of each of its winners, who are selected by an international jury that includes media leaders from Africa, the US, and the UK.”

- Advertisement -

The deadline for the submission of the application is January 30, 2022. Interested journalists can apply here.

- Advertisement -
- Advertisement -

If you or someone you know has a lead, tip or personal experience about this report, our WhatsApp line is open and confidential for a conversation

Advertisement

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

Support the ICIR

We need your support to produce excellent journalism at all times.

Donate

Recent

Media Opportunities

The Michael Elliott Award for Excellence in African Storytelling is now accepting 2022 entries

THE International Center for Journalists (ICFJ), the ONE Campaign, and the family of Michael...
News

Court declares Sanusi’s banishment as unconstitutional

A Federal High Court in Abuja, on Tuesday, declared the banishment of dethroned Emir...
News

Yoruba secession group pulls out of southern, Meddle Belt alliance

ILANA Omo Oodua (IOO), a Yoruba secession group, has pulled out of Nigerian Indigenous...
News

IPOB gives condition for slowing down Biafran agitation

THE Indigenous People of Biafra (IPOB) has said it will slow down Biafran agitation...
News

Kaka: Merchant of massacre (PART 2)

By: Banjo DAMILOLA When #EndSARS protesters in the popular Lagos State slum of Ajegunle were...
Advertisement

Most Read

Advertisement

Subscribe to our newsletter

Advertisement
Previous articleCourt declares Sanusi’s banishment as unconstitutional

Help Desk

The ICIR can help

FOIA Help Desk

DATA Help Desk

Current Funding Partners

Strategic Partners

Pages

Projects

Recources

Support the ICIR

We need your support to produce excellent journalism at all times.

Donate

Newsletter Signup

Stay connected

© The ICIR | All rights reserved.