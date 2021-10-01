30.9 C
Fulani herder hacked to death by unknown assailants

Vincent Ufuoma
Herder

A Fulani herder, identified as Ibrahim or Ibro has been hacked to death by some unknown assailants in Kwara State.

This was contained in a statement issued by the State Command of the Nigeria Security and Civil Defence Corps (NSCDC) on Saturday.

According to the statement signed by the Command Spokesman Babawale Afolabi, the incident happened on September 30, as gunmen in their large number allegedly stormed the premises of the cattle rearer and left him in the pool of his blood.

“The report of the deceased was brought to our office on Friday, through our Divisional Officer in Oro Ago, Officer Najimu Lawal.

“This Fulani herdsman, simply known as Ibrahim or Ibro, was attacked and hacked to death by the assailants,” he said.

He said that the deceased’s brother had lost his life early in 2021, at the same address with the victim.

He said that manhunt has been launched for perpetrators of the criminal act.

He assured that the NSCDC in collaboration with other security agencies would arrest the perpetrators and bring them to book.

Reporter at

Vincent Ufuoma is a reporter with The ICIR. He is a lover of God, truth, knowledge and justice.

