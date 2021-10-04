Police recover decomposed body of popular comedian

— 1min read

The body was retrieved by the Delta State Police Command, who confirmed it in a statement by Spokesperson Bright Edafe on Monday.

Edafe said after three days of fruitless search, the decomposing corpse of the comedian was discovered by his sister at his apartment on Otomiewo Street, Ekpan, in Uvwie Local Government Area of Delta State on Sunday morning.

He noted that he was not seen since Friday while his mobile phones had also not been reachable, prompting friends and family members to search for him.

The search team was said to have reached out to other colleagues who claimed they had not heard from him.

His apartment had been under lock and key since Thursday, with no one suspecting he had died.

After searching to no avail, friends and family members visited his house and broke into the apartment, where they found his already decomposing body.

- Advertisement -

However, one of his colleagues said there was no mark or injury on his body, but they suspected he might have been poisoned.

The remains have been deposited at a morgue, awaiting autopsy.