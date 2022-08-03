Court fines TV presenter Rufai Oseni for breaching traffic law

Popular television presenter Rufai Oseni has been fined the sum of ₦70,000 for committing a traffic infraction in Lagos.

This was disclosed by spokesperson of the Lagos State Police Command Benjamin Hundeyin in a tweet on Tuesday.

Oseni trended on the social media on Monday after he claimed that a policeman pointed a gun at him for driving on a dedicated bus lane.

In a post on Twitter, the broadcaster explained that he did so because other vehicles passed and were not stopped.

According to him, the policeman, after pointing a gun at him, took his keys and drove the car away.

According to Hundeyin, the court found Oseni guilty of driving on the BRT lane in contravention of the law.

The police spokesperson added that Oseni was fined the sum of N70,000 and after he made the payment, his vehicle was released to him.

“Mr Rufai Oseni was in court earlier today. He was found guilty of contravening Lagos State Transport Law (2018). He was subsequently fined Seventy Thousand Naira Only. He made the payment, after which his vehicle was released to him,” Hundeyin said.

Oseni is a news anchor on Arise Television.