Easter: FG declares Friday, Monday as public holidays

Bankole Abe
Rauf Aregbesola, the former Governor of Osun State and the present minister of Interior. PhotoCredit: NewsWire
1min read

THE Federal Government has declared Friday and Monday as public holidays to commemorate the Easter celebrations.

Minister of Interior Rauf Aregbesola announced this on behalf of the Federal Government on Tuesday.

A statement released by the Permanent Secretary of the Ministry of Interior Shuaib Belgore explained that Aregbesola urged Christians to imbibe the virtues of sacrifice, togetherness, forgiveness, kindness, love, peace and patience, which were the attributes and practices of Jesus Christ, as demonstrated by his ministry on earth.

Aregbesola also called on Christians and all Nigerians alike to use the occasion of this year’s Easter celebration to pray for an end to all security challenges bedeviling every part of the country.

The minister assured that the Federal Government would leave no stone unturned to ensure that recent attacks by undesirable elements on the highways, airport and the railway are brought to an end.

“Security is everybody’s business. I, therefore, urge Nigerians and foreigners resident in our country to display a high sense of citizenship and public-spiritedness at this critical time in the history of our country by supporting the efforts of all security agencies in bringing peace and security of lives and property of the citizenry,” the statement said.

If you or someone you know has a lead, tip or personal experience about this report, our WhatsApp line is open and confidential for a conversation

