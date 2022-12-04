36 C
Abuja

ECOWAS to get new complex in Abuja by 2025

NewsNational News
Oghenekevwe Uchechukwu
President Muhammadu Buhari at the ground-breaking ceremony in Abuja.II ChannelsTV
Advertisement

Related

Advertisement
Advertisement

NIGERIAN President Muhammadu Buhari has laid the foundation of the new ECOWAS Headquarters Complex in Abuja, the Federal Capital Territory.

The ceremony which took place at the permanent site located in Lugbe along the Airport Road in Abuja, witnessed the presence of a high-powered delegation of African leaders.

In his speech during the ground-breaking ceremony, Buhari thanked the Chinese Government for donating the complex in support of the ECOWAS, noting that it will be a befitting edifice that will house the three major ECOWAS institutions – ECOWAS Commission, ECOWAS Parliament and the Community Court of Justice – in one building.

“We have waited for this day, since the 10th of July, 2019, when ECOWAS and the Peoples Republic of China signed an implementation agreement for this diplomatic gift to the West African States.

“This no doubt represents China’s commitment to our sub-regional organisation. It will be our home and a regional rallying point,” he said, adding that the complex will strengthen operationalisation of the regional institutions and foster regional integration.

Buhari further gave directives to the various ministries, departments and agencies under the Coordination of Nigerian Ambassador and Permanent Representative to ECOWAS, to ensure smooth facilitation of the project.

The Nigerian government and ECOWAS Institutions in Abuja had agreed to consolidate ECOWAS operations in one complex, a departure from operating at three different locations, and the new complex is expected to be ready within the next 26 months.

- Advertisement -

“The Contractors have informed us that “The Eye of West Africa” will be ready in Twenty-Six Months. I have no doubt about their ability to deliver as promised. We look forward to its commissioning in February 2025, God – willing,” Buhari said.

Among delegates at the event were the President of the Republic of Guinea Bissau and Chair of the ECOWAS Authority of Heads of State and Government, President Umaro Sissoco Embalo and President of the Republic of Sierra Leone, Julius Maada Bio.

Others are: the President of the ECOWAS Commission, Omar Alieu Touray; the Ambassador Representing the Government of Peoples Republic of China; Permanent Representatives and Members of Diplomatic Corps as well as Heads of ECOWAS Institutions, amongst others.

Author profile
Oghenekevwe Uchechukwu

Support the ICIR

We invite you to support us to continue the work we do.

Your support will strengthen journalism in Nigeria and help sustain our democracy.

DONATE

[molongui_author_box]

If you or someone you know has a lead, tip or personal experience about this report, our WhatsApp line is open and confidential for a conversation

Advertisement

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

Support the ICIR

We need your support to produce excellent journalism at all times.

Donate
Advertisement

Recent

News

2023: Peter Obi promises to increase power generation to 25,000mw by 2025

LABOUR Party (LP) presidential candidate, Peter Obi, has promised to increase the country's power...
Political Parties

Okupe was expelled for mishandling N20m campaign funds — Ogun LP

THE Chairman of the Labour Party (LP) in Ogun state, Michael Ashade, has said...
Crime

NDLEA declares Abuja drug baron wanted, arrests grandma, pregnant woman

THE National Drug Law Enforcement Agency (NDLEA) has declared an Abuja-based drug lord Ibrahim...
News

INEC blames NASS for failure to prosecute electoral offenders

THE Chairman of the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) Mahmood Yakubu has blamed the...
News

SERAP sues Buhari, AGF, SGF over alleged mismanagement of ecological funds

THE Socio-Economic Rights and Accountability Project (SERAP) has filed a lawsuit against President Muhammadu...
Advertisement

Most Read

Advertisement

Subscribe to our newsletter

Advertisement
Previous article2023: Peter Obi promises to increase power generation to 25,000mw by 2025

Help Desk

The ICIR can help

FOIA Help Desk

DATA Help Desk

Current Funding Partners

Strategic Partners

Pages

Projects

Resources

Support the ICIR

We need your support to produce excellent journalism at all times.

Donate

Newsletter Signup

Stay connected

© The ICIR | All rights reserved.