EXPLAINER: Why Nigeria placed restriction on Emirates Airline

THE Nigerian government has explained that the restriction announced on Emirates Airline is as a result of the same treatment given to a Nigerian carrier – AirPeace – by the United Arab Emirates.

Nigeria’s Minister of Aviation Hadi Sirika, on Friday, rescinded the approval granted Emirates Airline to operate a Winter Flight schedule of 21 trips to two major airports in Nigeria: Lagos (14 flights) and Abuja (seven), barely eight days after the resumption of commercial flights between both countries which were grounded since March over COVID-19 testing.

Explaining the reason for the ban, Sirika said through a statement that Air Peace, the only Nigerian airline operating passenger flights to Sharjah International Airport in UAE, had requested for three weekly passenger flight frequencies but was granted only one passenger flight per week.

He noted that series of meetings with his General Civil Aviation Authority (GCAA) counterpart in the UAE on the sidelines of the ICAO Air Negotiation Conference (ICAN) in Bogota, Columbia, ended in a stalemate.

Meanwhile, in a travel update published on its website, Emirates Airline has indefinitely suspended flights between Nigeria and Dubai effective December 13, 2021, “until the UAE and Nigerian authorities work on a solution to the ongoing issue.”

The denial of airport slots and frequencies at major airport terminals to Nigerian carriers appears to be a stealthy means devised by the UAE to prevent Nigerian airlines from flying into the country while its airlines enjoy unlimited opportunities in Nigeria.

In 2017, Medview Airlines was denied approval to operate into Terminal 1 of Dubai Airport on the excuse that there was no slot. In a similar manner, Virgin Nigeria, Bellview and Arik Air were also frustrated at some point.

However, referencing a letter from the Nigeria Civil Aviation Authority (NCAA) conveying the revised decision of the Nigerian government to Emirates Airline, the Minister of Economy –Chairman of the GCAA Board Abdulla Bin Touq Al Marri – asked that the pronouncement be reviewed to “restore the approval of the Emirates Airline Winter schedule, as filed.”

It stated that the case between Air Peace and the Sharjah International Airport authority was purely operational and should have no implications for Emirates Airline, explaining that it would be unreasonable for Air Peace, which initially operated in Sharjah Airport but later shifted to Dubai Airport, to expect to maintain their slots at the airport.

“The GCAA has the honour to highlight that such a decision by the NCAA is totally unjustified, especially as it has come to our attention that their action is being taken against the background of Air Peace not securing all three slots at Sharjah Airport which they desire,” the letter read in part.

It further advised Air Peace Airline to consider flying their two other flights to any other UAE airport at which there were available slots, and offered to give necessary support to the airline in this regard.

Speaking with The ICIR on Saturday, Spokesperson for the Nigeria Ministry of Aviation James Odaudu said in line with its policy of reciprocity, this consideration could only occur if the UAE granted the Nigerian carrier what was legally required and allowable for it to do business.

“It is about slot allocations to airlines. Nigeria has a duty to protect its businesses. In aviation, it means we have a duty to protect our own airlines from going down. Emirates Airlines is an airline based in the UAE, just like Air Peace is a Nigerian carrier also. So it is not a country-to-country thing,” Odaudu said.

Many Nigerians have criticised the UAE for the restriction imposed on Air Peace which is widely perceived to be an act of intimidation by the UAE and have applauded the NCAA for fighting to ensure equal participation in the Nigeria-UAE travel market.

The diplomatic row between Nigeria and the UAE started as a result of disagreement relating to COVID-19 testing but has snowballed into other issues, including the selective work permit and visa restrictions targeted at only Nigerians and the recent denial of flight slot to Nigeria’s national carrier -Air Peace.

Since July, more than 300 Nigerians residing in the country have lost their jobs and are left stranded and frustrated. Several efforts between both governments to resolve the situation have proved unsuccessful.

Last month, there were speculations from the United Arab Emirates’ Ministry for Human Resources and Emiratisation (MOHRE) that the restriction on work permits for Nigerian nationals had been lifted and Nigerians who previously were denied applications could reapply. The UAE has not admitted to placing work permit restrictions on Nigerian nationals.

However, Tasheel, a government centre in charge of work permit applications under the directive of MOHRE, said they did not have any update yet on the situation and as such were unable to approve requests from Nigerians.