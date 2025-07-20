Falana to Governor Okpebholo: Withdraw death threat against Obi

FEMI Falana, a human rights lawyer, has asked the Edo State Governor, Monday Okpebholo, to withdraw his alleged threat to life against the presidential candidate of the Labour Party in the 2023 general election, Peter Obi.

He advised the governor on this in a statement on Sunday, July 20, 2025.

According to the senior advocate, the threat to Obi’s life issued by the “new sheriff in town” in Edo State, constitutes a violation of Section 33 of the Constitution and Article 4 of the African Charter on Human and Peoples’ Rights (Ratification and Enforcement), which guarantees the fundamental right of every citizen to life.

The ICIR reports that Okpebholo had on Friday, July 18 at a political rally held at Uromi, Esan North East Local Government Area, warned Obi not to enter the state without notifying him or obtaining security clearance.

The governor had said, “There’s a new sheriff in town”, and as such, Obi cannot just come into Edo State without informing him.

He went further to warn the former Anambra State Governor that his security would not be guaranteed and that if anything happens to him in Edo State, Obi would have himself to blame, adding, “I’m not joking.”

Okpebholo’s threats to Obi’s life have since generated concerns, public backlash and criticism.

Asking the Okpebholo to withdraw his threat, Falana said, “Given Section 14(2)(b) of the Constitution, which stipulates that the security and welfare of the people shall be the primary purpose of government, Governor Okpebholo should withdraw the threat, apologise publicly to Peter Obi and assure him of the safety of his life in Edo State.”

He asked Obi to seek legal action to enforce his fundamental human rights if Okpebholo refused to tender a public apology as advised.

“If Governor Okpebholo does not withdraw the illegal threat because of sheer arrogance of raw power, Obi should proceed to apply to the Benin Judicial Division of the Federal High Court to secure the enforcement of his fundamental right to life.

How would you rate the content you just read? Very dissatisfied Partly satisfied Satisfied More than satisfied Very satisfied Your email



Δ

“Obi should act with utmost urgency given the prevalence of mob justice and other forms of extrajudicial killings in the country,” Falana advised.

In a joint press release on Sunday, three civil society organisations, namely, ImpactHouse Centre for Development Communication, Accountability Lab Nigeria, and Kimpact Development Initiative (KDI), strongly condemned Okpebholo’s threats against Obi.

The groups described the governor’s remarks as a “veiled death threat” and an assault on Nigeria’s democratic principles.

Among other concerned groups and individuals, the Ohanaeze Ndigbo Youths had on Saturday condemned Okpebholo’s threat against Obi, demanding presidential intervention and visa sanctions from the United States and United Kingdom on the governor over his threat to Obi.