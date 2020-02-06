Fashola backs Lagos govt, says Okada cannot be part of the plan

MINISTER of Works and Housing, Babatunde Fashola on Thursday backed the Lagos State government on the recent ban of commercial motorcycles and tricycles in some parts of the state, saying, Okada cannot be part of the plan.

The former governor of Lagos had expressed his support for the Lagos government during a public lecture organised by the United Action for Change (UAC) in Lagos on Thursday.

“If you care about security, you should back your governor on Okada ban. As a centre of excellence, Okada cannot be part of the plan,” he said.

Fashola insisted that the prevalent use of motorcycles in the state has always been a conduit for the “opioid crisis among youths”, which should be eliminated.

The minister recounted his ordeal in time past, saying, “I was robbed in my home, in fact on my bed in 1999”.

He said organised crime is however dynamic in this dispensation because criminals are aware that people don’t keep money at home again, so they diversified into kidnapping people for ransom.

On the side, Fashola said, “We must have data to identify people. You have SIM cards on your phone. It’s called subscriber identity module which can be tracked everywhere in the world. The attorney-general of each state and legislators should act”.

Recalled that the Lagos State government on February 1, commenced the ban of commercial motorcycles (Okada) and tricycles (KeKe), which affected 15 local government areas (LGAs) and major roads, bridges in the state.

The action had so far, incited more tragic experiences for residents, commuters, and those who solely relied on commercial motorcycling for a living.

Organisations like OPAY, Gokada, Maxng, and other commercial motorcycle taxi operators had pleaded to the government to adopt other measures to regulate their operations rather than restrict them, arguing that commercial motorcycle operation was their only means of survival.

The Lagos state government, on the other hand, has argued that Okada is being used by criminals to escape after committing robbery and other evil acts.

The government, however, has promised to ease the frustration of commuters by introducing hundreds of buses for road transport and ferries for waterways.