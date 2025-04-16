back to top

FG declares Friday, Monday public holidays for Easter celebration

Minister of Interior, Olubunmi Tunji-Ojo
Bankole ABE
Bankole ABE

THE Federal Government has declared Friday, April 18, and Monday, April 21, 2025, public holidays to mark Easter celebrations.

This was announced by the Minister of Interior, Olubunmi Tunji-Ojo, on Tuesday, April 15 in a statement by the Permanent Secretary in the ministry, Magdalene Ajani,

The minister in the statement called on Nigerians to use the period to pray for the peace, unity, and stability of the Nigeria.

He stressed the importance of incorporating the purity of the sacrifice and love displayed by Jesus Christ, having to die for the redemption of man.

He reassured citizens of President Bola Ahmed Tinubu’s unwavering commitment to the Renewed Hope Agenda, which seeks to foster national growth and development.

He encouraged Nigerians to extend love and goodwill to their neighbours through acts of kindness and generosity.

He reassured citizens of President Bola Ahmed Tinubu's unwavering commitment to the Renewed Hope Agenda, which according to him seeks to promote national growth and development.


     

     

    He encouraged Nigerians to extend love and goodwill to their neighbours through acts of kindness and generosity and wished all Christians a blissful Easter celebration and extended warm holiday greetings to all Nigerians.

    The ICIR reports that the Easter celebrations brings to an end the lenten season, observed significantly by Orthodox Christians, and a period of reflection on the passion, death and resurrection of Christ.

    Lent a significant season in the Christian liturgical year, began this year March 5, with Ash Wednesday. It is usually marked by fasting and abstinence from sin and deep reflection on the supreme sacrifice by  Jesus Christ as the saviour of the world, according to the tenets of Christian faith.

    The liturgical year is the Church calendar observed mostly by Catholics, Anglicans, Lutherans, Orthodox Christians, and several other denominations.

    Bankole Abe
