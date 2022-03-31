27.1 C
Abuja

FG will have only 5% stake in proposed national carrier – Minister

NewsDiaspora News
Oghenekevwe Uchechukwu
Minister of State for Aviation, Hadi Sirika
Advertisementspot_img

Related

Advertisement
Advertisement
1min read

MINISTER of Aviation Hadi Sirika has said that the proposed national carrier, Nigerian Air Limited, will be totally private as government will have only five per cent ownership of the airline which replaces the defunct Nigeria Airways that ceased operations in 2003.

Sirika disclosed this at the World Government Summit (WGS) in Dubai, United Arab Emirates (UAE), while discussing the future of global aviation, in a panel moderated by CNN’s Richard Quest.

The panel had the International Civil Aviation Organisation (ICAO) President Salvatore Sciacchitano, the President of Emirates Airlines Tim Clark, and Airport Council International (ACI) Director-General Luis Oliveira.

“Nigeria is situated at the centre of Africa, equidistant from all locations in the continent, 30.4 million square kilometres and very green land. If Central and Eastern Africa is the belt of the continent, then Nigeria is the buckle; 200 million people and a rising middle class, the propensity to fly is high.

“Nigeria is a candidate for national carrier. The airline would be private, yes. Five per cent government and no government stepping right in that company, no government control, no membership of government on board. Totally private and committed,” the minister said.

The private sector partners are expected to comprise of an international airline with a maximum of 49 per cent of shares and Nigerian financial and institutional investors with a minimum of 46 per cent of shares, so that in addition to government’s five per cent, the total Nigerian shareholding will hold a minimum of 51 per cent of the shares of Nigeria Air.

Sirika added that Nigeria was the right destination for airline business due to the high number of travellers and that the Federal Government remains totally committed to strengthening the private sector.

- Advertisement -

Earlier, the Ministry announced it has applied to the Nigerian Civil Aviation Authority (NCAA) for an Air Transport License for the national carrier to operate scheduled and non-scheduled passenger and cargo services within and outside Nigeria.

- Advertisement -

Support the ICIR

We need your support to produce excellent
journalism at all times.

DONATE

If you or someone you know has a lead, tip or personal experience about this report, our WhatsApp line is open and confidential for a conversation

Advertisement

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

Support the ICIR

We need your support to produce excellent journalism at all times.

Donate
Advertisementspot_img
Advertisement

Recent

Conflict and Security

Attack on Abuja-Kaduna train questions our capacity to lead – Fayemi

THE governor of Ekiti State Kayode Fayemi has said Monday's deadly attack by terrorists...
Conflict and Security

How my government responded to train attack in 48 hours – Buhari

IN what appears like a rare swift response to a national tragedy, President Muhammadu...
Media Opportunities

InfoNile offers grants for stories on strategic water resources

A CROSS-BORDER group of geojournalists with a mission to uncover critical stories on water...
Diaspora News

Nigerian man awaiting sentence dies in London cell

A NIGERIAN man Isaiah Olugosi, 38, was on Monday, March 28 discovered dead in...
Business and Economy

EEI: REA summons power providers after ICIR’s report, tasks operators on efficient service delivery

THE Rural Electrification Agency (REA) on Wednesday summoned the private power developers involved in...
Advertisement

Most Read

Russia’s ‘Satan 2’ nuclear missile NOT capable of destroying the whole world

Nigerian fintech companies shame, threaten customers for late payment of loans

Illegal loan apps ignore Nigeria’s cyber laws, continue to shame customers

Number of APC presidential aspirants rises as Umahi tells Buhari he is in 2023...

2023 presidential election: Behold politicians being touted as Nigeria’s next messiahs

Consumer Protection, Police, raid Gocash, Okash, Easy moni, other loan shark firms in...

Why UAE refuses work permit applications from Nigerians

Putin gives conditions for ending Ukraine offensive

‘Akindele lied that I failed so he could sleep with me’ ― OAU sex-for-mark...

Meet Khadijah Okunnu-Lamidi, first woman to declare interest in 2023 presidency

Advertisement

Subscribe to our newsletter

Advertisement
Previous articleEEI: REA summons power providers after ICIR’s report, tasks operators on efficient service delivery
Next articleNigerian man awaiting sentence dies in London cell

Help Desk

The ICIR can help

FOIA Help Desk

DATA Help Desk

Current Funding Partners

Strategic Partners

Pages

Projects

Resources

Support the ICIR

We need your support to produce excellent journalism at all times.

Donate

Newsletter Signup

Stay connected

© The ICIR | All rights reserved.